Coachella's second hottest ticket? The Palm Springs Air Museum

If the peak-hour Coachella crowds can sometimes feel like a war zone, they still won’t compare with the ambience awaiting fans at two of the music and arts festival’s pre-parties.

The Palm Springs Air Museum has emerged as the (second) hottest ticket in town during Coachella week, on the strength of two massive off-site, Goldenvoice-sanctioned concerts held amid the vintage aviation equipment and military artifacts.

If your aesthetic tastes extend to both Jamie XX’s moody house music and World War I-era “trench art” made from recovered shrapnel, this is the week you’ve been waiting for.

“This is going to expose the museum to a lot of folks who would probably seldom come in here,” said Fred Bell, the museum’s managing director. “It’s an industrial setting that lends itself to these kind of events, and if it gets some people interested in airplanes, it’s a win-win.”

The Thursday showcase highlights the lineup of the U.K. label Young Turks, an imprint of behemoth-indie XL, which will drop in Jamie XX, Drake-beloved crooner Sampha and the ambitious club-music producer Four Tet among the fighter planes of yore (techno producer Ben UFO, Oakland rapper Kamaiyah, Francis and the Lights, and the French hip-hop group PNL round out the bill).

The following night, the widely acclaimed DJ/producers Dixon and Solomon go back-to-back on a bill of sweat-soaked underground club music presented by A Club Called Rhonda.

The museum, which opened in 1996, first dipped into the Coachella-crowd scene last year when it hosted an event for Splash House, a Goldenvoice-presented, EDM-focused multi-site festival that proved music fans do have an interest in Palm Springs attractions beyond the polo fields and the hotel pool. “That was super positive for us. We’re a museum of living history. We’re not out to just teach historical facts,” Bell said.

And modern electronic music concerts are an atypical but ingenious complement to the museum’s vast array of mid-century aircraft. Fans who come back for some non-music programming on April 22 can even take a spin a Vietnam War-era attack helicopter (they can’t drop you off at the festival, alas, much as it would be nice to skip the Coachella lines in a Cobra AH-1F Bell).

As Coachella (and Stagecoach, and now perhaps Desert Trip) become a year-round musical lifestyle in the valley, don’t be surprised to see more artists and promoters engage with local — and sometimes overlooked — Palm Springs and Joshua Tree-adjacent sites.

“We’ve watched the community transition into a younger crowd that’s much more interested in arts and culture,” Bell said. “It was more of a spring-break scene in the ‘80s. But people are coming to understand that Palm Springs has hidden gems. Look at something like [the art exhibit] Desert X, and you can see Coachella’s influence expanding all over the valley.”

Caption 'Ghost In The Shell' movie review by Justin Chang Justin Chang reviews "Ghost In The Shell," directed by Rupert Sanders, starring Scarlett Johansson, Juliette Binoche, Takeshi Kitano, Michael Pitt, Pilou Asbaek and Chin Han. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Justin Chang reviews "Ghost In The Shell," directed by Rupert Sanders, starring Scarlett Johansson, Juliette Binoche, Takeshi Kitano, Michael Pitt, Pilou Asbaek and Chin Han. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Caption 'Ghost In The Shell' movie review by Justin Chang Justin Chang reviews "Ghost In The Shell," directed by Rupert Sanders, starring Scarlett Johansson, Juliette Binoche, Takeshi Kitano, Michael Pitt, Pilou Asbaek and Chin Han. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Justin Chang reviews "Ghost In The Shell," directed by Rupert Sanders, starring Scarlett Johansson, Juliette Binoche, Takeshi Kitano, Michael Pitt, Pilou Asbaek and Chin Han. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Caption PaleyFest 2017: Evan Rachel Wood of ‘Westworld’ Evan Rachel Wood, who plays Dolores Abernathy on HBO’s “Westworld,” discusses her character’s direction at the end of Season One. Evan Rachel Wood, who plays Dolores Abernathy on HBO’s “Westworld,” discusses her character’s direction at the end of Season One. Caption PaleyFest 2017: James Marsden of ‘Westworld’ James Marsden who plays Terry Flood on HBO’s “Westworld,” talks about his hopes for what may come next for his character. James Marsden who plays Terry Flood on HBO’s “Westworld,” talks about his hopes for what may come next for his character. Caption PaleyFest 2017: ‘Westworld’ co-showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy "Westworld" co-showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy discuss what may be coming in Season 2 at the 2017 PaleyFest in Los Angeles on March 25. "Westworld" co-showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy discuss what may be coming in Season 2 at the 2017 PaleyFest in Los Angeles on March 25. Caption PaleyFest 2017: Jimmi Simpson of ‘Westworld’ Jimmi Simpson reflects on the reveal about his character in the HBO series “Westworld.” Jimmi Simpson reflects on the reveal about his character in the HBO series “Westworld.”

For breaking music news, follow @augustbrown on Twitter.

ALSO:

Coachella promoter would gladly book Kate Bush — if only he could

Skipping Coachella? YouTube will once again livestream some of the action

What will Lorde and Kendrick do? Will open arms greet Lady Gaga? Let the Coachella speculation begin