Common and the National to play inauguration-week benefit for Planned Parenthood

While the music lineup at President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration looks pretty thin, a whole festival’s worth of counterprogramming will happen across America and outside the National Mall.

The latest edition to the protest roster? Common and the National, who will headline a benefit and awareness rally for Planned Parenthood at D.C.’s famed 9:30 Club on Jan. 19, the day before the inauguration.

The free concert, called “Show Up,” is billed by organizers as a “call to action for supporters of reproductive freedom to take action wherever they are.” The show is free but requires tickets.

“Women should be able to make their own decisions about their bodies and health. This is a basic human right, and we’re at the very beginning of a long and tough battle to defend these basic rights,” the National’s singer, Matt Berninger, said in a statement. “A concert in D.C., inspiring people to take action, seems like a pretty good way to kick it off.”

The show comes at a busy week for reproductive rights-themed protests around the inauguration, including the Women’s March on Washington on Jan. 21.

