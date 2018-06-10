At Playboy Jazz Fest, a 17-year-old wonder, an 83-year-old master and tributes to Hef and Miles Davis

They are a relentlessly precise, nine-piece funk powerhouse with every beat in service of the riff. The result is fast, funky and impersonal. Guitarist Mark Lettieri got an extended moment in the spotlight that highlighted the impeccable musicianship of the entire ensemble as he built from a duo with drummer Jason Thomas to a band-wide freak-out. His funky, fleet-fingered lines gave way to Prince-like jabs, and those few spidery guitar riffs are what drew the biggest applause from the crowd.