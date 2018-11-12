Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band set 30th anniversary world tour

A full 2019 tour itinerary will be announced soon for Starr, who turns 79 on July 7. Nearly all of his previous All Starr Band tours have included a San Diego show — usually at Humphreys Concerts by the Bay, where he and his group performed a sold-out show Sept. 27. The 24-song set list for their most recent Humphreys performance included five classics from Starr’s tenure in the Beatles and at least four songs from his solo career.