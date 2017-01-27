Jackson Browne, Neil Young, Rush to welcome 2017 Rock Hall inductees

Jackson Browne will induct folk-protest music queen Joan Baez, Neil Young will do the honors for grunge band Pearl Jam and Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson will handle that duty for English prog-rock band Yes at the 2017 induction ceremony for the latest slate of musicians elected to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The event is slated to take place in Brooklyn on April 7, when the institution also will formalize the inductions of Tupac Shakur, Electric Light Orchestra, Journey and Chic founder Nile Rodgers. The Rock Hall has yet to announce who will induct those four acts.

Tickets for the event go on general sale Feb. 3 at Ticketmaster.com and barclayscenter.com, and start at $50. Citi Card members get early access to public tickets starting Monday through citiprivatepass.com.

As usual, the ceremony will be recorded for a highlights special that will air later in the year on HBO.

