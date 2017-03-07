Sean Lennon and Carrie Fisher wrote a sweet 'little tune' together

Move aside, Rihanna, Kanye West and Paul McCartney — a new, even more unlikely Beatles-related trio is on the scene.
This week John Lennon’s son Sean posted a song on SoundCloud that he said he wrote “years ago” with the late Carrie Fisher, who died in December. The “little tune,” called “Bird Song,” is a delicate piano ballad featuring vocals from Willow Smith, whom Lennon called a “prodigal angel” with a “golden voice.”
“Carrie and I used to stay up til dawn chatting and pontificating about life,” Lennon wrote on the music-streaming site. “They were my best moments.” The singer said he and Fisher wrote the song about “staying up too late and hearing the birds sing” and explained that, “When she died, I just felt I had to record it.”
“This is only a demo unmixed, we only had a few hours to record it,” he added. “But the lyrics she wrote with me I think are marvelous.”
Lennon posted the lyrics on SoundCloud:
Love comes on cat’s feet
It circles the corners
It sits by the window and whispers…
‘Mine! [You’re] mine! all mine!’
My arm fell asleep
And dreamt it was your arm
Hush lest we break the spell, oh well, oh well..
It’s all so wrong
To greet the dawn
The birds sing that awful song saying
‘You don't belong here!’
Listen to “Bird Song” here.
