Review: Shakira's show at the Forum had the feel of a hero's return

The birth of her second son a year later kept the singer off the road just as a new generation of Latin stars, including J Balvin and Luis Fonsi, began to ascend in this country. By the time Fonsi’s “Despacito” was released in early 2017 — the single would eventually go on to top Billboard’s Hot 100 for a record-tying 16 weeks — Shakira appeared well on her way to emeritus status: respected, sure, but not exactly in demand.