With SRSQ, Kennedy Ashlyn finds hope after Ghost Ship

Over the next year, music gave her a structure to come to terms with what happened and a place for hope in spite of it. From her home in Texas (where she had moved a year before the fire), she worked to posthumously finish Them Are Us Too’s final album, “Amends.” But new songs also began to take shape, one by one. Some alluded to the bottomless well of loss; others explored how her sense of memory and self had been forever changed since.