Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean and Sam Hunt anchor the Stagecoach 2019 lineup

“There are so many different things,” Stacy Vee, director of festival talent for Goldenvoice, the promoter of Stagecoach. “It’s a feel thing. His performance last time he played a few years ago remains a very talked about performance. I watched ‘Body Like a Back Road’ be the No. 1 streamed song for so long, and the No. 2 song was such a distant No. 2. And I see people’s reaction to him.”