Twenty years after her debut, Tamia remains a steadfast R&B voice

It started with getting involved in the writing process. I have to be out here selling this music, it has to come from me. I have to be able to connect with it, and it starts with being a part of the writing process. I'm really proud of the fact that I stand behind the music that I've put out over the years, and I co-wrote on this album probably more than any other. The most important thing has been independence. This is the fourth album I’m putting out on my own label. Independence, that’s the key — and learning as much as you can about the business.