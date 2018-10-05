Why Tenacious D took its filthy new project to the wilds of YouTube

So instead they turned to — where else? — YouTube, which last week premiered the first 10-minute episode of what became the six-part “Post-Apocalypto.” Hand-drawn by Black and voiced by him and Gass, the series will roll out on a weekly basis until Nov. 2, when Tenacious D is set to release a new album of the same name, its first since “Rize of the Fenix” in 2012.