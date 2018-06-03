Ariana Grande took Wango Tango way more seriously than anybody else

Beyond those scattered moments, though, Saturday’s five-hour program was about as exciting as a marketing meeting, with competent but unremarkable performances that played like little more than advertisements meant to encourage folks to see each artist’s real show. (With the Backstreet Boys, that actually was the case, as Nick Carter demonstrated when he reminded the crowd that the weirdly durable boy band can be seen regularly in Las Vegas — “a quick 45-minute flight” from L.A., he made sure to point out.)