Wayne Kramer survived volatile years with the MC5, and now he's ready to celebrate

Years later, his prison experience led Kramer to “ethical action” as the force behind the U.S. branch of Jail Guitar Doors, a program to bring guitars into prisons. The program, which originated in the U.K., is named after a song by the Clash called “Jail Guitar Doors” that Kramer discovered was partly about him, with the lyrics: “Let me tell you ’bout Wayne and his deals of cocaine/A little more every day ... Then the DEA locked him away.”