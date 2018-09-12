With 'Emanon,' legendary saxophonist Wayne Shorter finds a way to marry comic books and jazz

Every performance by Shorter is a master class, and discs 2 and 3 show the very essence of that knowledge. From the opening, a nearly 30-minute slow-burn take on “The Three Marias,” the same tune that closed Disc 1, the quartet is untethered. Blade’s brushes rustle in shadows more than they keep strict time on his drum kit. Patitucci flows with the current, while Pérez brings the muscle, probing with assertive punctuation at the piano. With tenor sax in hand, Shorter unfurls full-throated on the meditative tune.