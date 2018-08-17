Zane Lowe marches ahead to a new beat while bringing positive vibes to Apple Music's Beats 1

This serves a purpose: it makes Lowe a relatively safe go-to stop on an artist’s promotional campaign, a handy trait when your radio station is part of a modern music store. Nicki Minaj, then gearing up for the release of her album “Queen,” unveiled her return on Lowe’s show, where she appeared this spring to showcase two new songs. Thus, Lowe appears to view his role less as a cultural tastemaker like the disc jockeys of yore and more as a partner to labels and artists.