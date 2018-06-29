50th anniversary editions of The Band's 'Music From Big Pink' due Aug. 31

The collection, recorded primarily at the rural house known as Big Pink in West Saugerties, in upstate New York, was ranked No. 34 on Rolling Stone’s 2012 list of the 500 greatest albums of all time. “It was the rustic beauty of the Band's music and the drama of their own reflections on family and obligations, on songs such as ‘The Weight,’ that made ‘Big Pink’ instant homespun classic,” the magazine wrote.