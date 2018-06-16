Nick Knox, drummer on the Cramps' first four albums, dies at 60

“Nicky and I had been friends since the early 70’s, when my sis Helen and I started coming into Cleveland to see bands,” she wrote in a blog post. “In 1973, we saw the Dolls at the Allen Theatre and then the Stooges and Slade in January of ’74. When I say ‘we,’ I mean every Cleveland no-count between the ages of 14 and 24. It seems that every person in NE Ohio who ended up in a band was at those shows.”