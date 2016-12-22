Mormon Tabernacle Choir to lift voices at Trump inauguration

The world-renowned Mormon Tabernacle Choir has joined the entertainment lineup for President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration festivities.

The choir announced Thursday it had accepted a request from the Presidential Inaugural Committee and will be performing at the swearing-in ceremony at next month’s inauguration.

It’s a win for Trump’s inauguration committee, which reportedly has struggled to secure talent for the celebration.

Last week, the Wrap reported that two talent bookers were approached by members of Trump’s committee offering ambassadorships in exchange for big-name performers.

Committee spokesman Boris Epshteyn dismissed the claims, saying, “There is no truth to this insinuation.”

There were rumors that Andrea Bocelli would be performing at the inauguration, but that’s not the case. Page Six claimed that Bocelli backed out over fears of a fan backlash, while the inauguration committee, again, disagreed.

“The Bocellis came to him and said, ‘Look, if it would be helpful to you, if you would like us to perform, we would consider it,’ ” inauguration committee chairman Thomas J. Barrack explained in a CNBC interview. “And Donald said: ‘You don’t need to. We’re not in that kind of a framework. Thanks very much for the offer. You’re my friend. You are always welcome at the White House.’ ”

According to TMZ, KISS frontman Gene Simmons also declined the committee’s invite.

That leaves the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and Jackie Evancho, the 2010 “America’s Got Talent” runner-up, who is slated to sing the national anthem at the ceremony, as well as Tte Radio City Rockettes whose participation was announced by Epshteyn during an interview Thursday on CNN.

The choir has performed at five other swearing-in ceremonies: those of Lyndon B. Johnson (1965), Richard M. Nixon (1969), Ronald Reagan (1981), George H.W. Bush (1989) and George W. Bush (2001). No word yet on what song will be performed at Trump’s inauguration Jan. 20.

UPDATES:

2:05 p.m.: This article was updated with the announcement that the Radio City Rockettes are to participate in the inauguration festivities.

This article was originally published at 11:05 a.m.