‘I am me because of you’: Adam Levine on his Walk of Fame star

Despite the cloudy weather, hundreds gathered Friday outside the Musicians Institute on Hollywood Boulevard to celebrate the unveiling of Adam Levine’s star on the Walk of Fame. The Maroon 5 lead singer, songwriter and judge on NBC’s “The Voice” received the 2,601st star on the legendary walk. The ceremony brought out costars Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and even musician Sammy Hagar.

With Maroon 5 hits blasting from speakers, fans waited for a chance to catch a glimpse of the star.

“He’s able to connect with the fans through their music,” said Tracy Wesolowski, who arrived at 5 in the morning from San Jose. “The lyrics he writes, whether it’s sexual or deep or love, you always feel that he’s feeling what he’s singing,”

Before the ceremony began, Leron Gubler, president of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, quizzed fans on trivia about Levine.

“The guy is multitalented and deserves to be here,” Hagar said.

Shelton embraced the “Moves Like Jagger” singer before stepping up to the microphone to congratulate him. “Imagine my disappointment when I found out this isn’t a roast,” Shelton joked. “I’m happy to see him get this because he’s my friend.”

When Levine accepted the honor, he described the early days of Maroon 5, whose band members recently celebrated 23 years of playing together.

“We were 14 or 15 when we started this band, and back then I’ll never forget what we used to do,” Levine said. “Every single Friday night we’d have band practice, literally down the street.”

Then called Kara’s Flowers, the young musicians would wait until their parents fell asleep, then got into the car of the band’s original drummer, Ryan Dusick. “The greatest thing about growing up in L.A. is that we’d sneak out and we’d go see live music.”

Levine thanked his family, friends and fans for supporting his career.

“I am me because of you,” Levine said. “I am one of the luckiest people who’s ever lived and it has nothing to do with me. It has to do with the people who love me the most.”

