Beyonce goes full angel wings and daughter Blue Ivy is dressed as a priceless princess -- in pale peach sneakers, no less -- on the 2016 VMAs red carpet on Sunday.

The dresses aren't the only fairy-tale part of the looks, both are clad in Lorraine Schwartz jewelry -- Queen Bey in some $13 million all by herself.

We haven't received official word on the provenance of Beyonce's dress, but according to the interwebs it is Francesco Scognamiglio F/W 2016 couture.