MTV's VMAs are here! But we may as well call them the Beyonce awards with how many awards she's nominated for. That would be a whopping 11. Adele comes in next with seven nominations. Drake, Kanye West and Justin Bieber are also vying for the top prize. Rihanna will receive the Vanguard Award, the VMAs' most prestigious award, which has previously been given to Michael Jackson, Madonna, and David Bowie. And while we're talking about flashback artists: Britney Spears is performing!

Aug. 28, 2016
5:25 p.m. Aug. 28, 2016, 5:25 p.m.

Nicki Minaj masters the art of strategic skin-baring on the VMA red carpet

Adam Tschorn

Nicki Minaj masters the art of strategic skin-baring on the VMA red carpet

Nicki Minaj managed to have it both ways on the VMA red carpet, she technically achieved a nearly safe-for-work level of covered-up in a form-fitting blue dress with a mermaid-worthy fish-tail hem, but at the same time managed to be extremely revealing thanks to side cutouts at the hips and decolletage, and some serious trussing on the top half. 

(Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
(Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Aug. 28, 2016
5:00 p.m. Aug. 28, 2016, 5:00 p.m.

Beyonce and Blue Ivy play the ultimate fantasy dress-up on the 2016 VMA red carpet

Adam Tschorn

Beyonce and Blue Ivy play the ultimate fantasy dress-up on the 2016 VMA red carpet

(Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP (left) Larry Busacca / Getty Images (center) Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images(right)
(Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP (left) Larry Busacca / Getty Images (center) Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images(right)

Beyonce goes full angel wings and daughter Blue Ivy is dressed as a priceless princess -- in pale peach sneakers, no less -- on the 2016 VMAs red carpet on Sunday.

The dresses aren't the only fairy-tale part of the looks, both are clad in Lorraine Schwartz jewelry -- Queen Bey in some $13 million all by herself. 

We haven't received official word on the provenance of Beyonce's dress, but according to the interwebs it is Francesco Scognamiglio F/W 2016 couture.

Aug. 28, 2016
5:16 p.m. Aug. 28, 2016, 5:16 p.m.

Lance Bass' red carpet jacket says a lot: 'Love trumps hate'

Christie D'Zurilla

Lance Bass' red carpet jacket says a lot: 'Love trumps hate'

(Chris Pizzello / Associated Press)
(Chris Pizzello / Associated Press)

Lance Bass had something to say on the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet on Sunday: "Love trumps hate."

And we're sure the message on his jacket had nothing to do with the presidential election, right?

"The #VMA red carpet has always been a great place to make a statement," the 'NSync alum said on WhoSay and Twitter, thanking designer Rey Ortiz. "Thank you @fashionbyreyortiz for helping me voice mine! #LoveTrumpsHate."

(OK, we know, it almost certainly is election-related: Ortiz has a much more blunt fashion statement against GOP nominee Donald Trump on his Twitter feed, which is @reyortizfashion. But if Bass wore that one on the carpet, no family-friendly publications would have run a photo.)

Aug. 28, 2016
4:45 p.m. Aug. 28, 2016, 4:45 p.m.

How many awards will Beyoncé win?

Tracy Brown

How many awards will Beyoncé win?

Beyoncé is the top nominee heading into the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards with 11 nods total, including the top prize video of the year for "Formation." 

The song, which was released unannounced on the eve of her 2016 Super Bowl appearance, was praised for its assertive and unapologetic lyrics and imagery. 

In additional to video of the year, "Formation" landed five additional nominations for pop video, direction, cinematography, editing and choreography. 

Beyoncé's other nominations are for "Sorry" for cinematography, "Hold Up" for female video and art direction, "Freedom" for collaboration (with Kendrick Lamar) and "Lemonade" for long-form video.  

The 16-time winner took away one award of her five nominations at last year's event. 

Check out a couple of her nominated videos below (warning: adult language and imagery). 

Aug. 28, 2016
4:42 p.m. Aug. 28, 2016, 4:42 p.m.

How big is Drake's love for Rihanna? Billboard-size

Christie D'Zurilla

How big is Drake's love for Rihanna? Billboard-size

Rihanna and Drake perform at the Grammy Awards in 2011. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Rihanna and Drake perform at the Grammy Awards in 2011. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Nothing says you're crushing on someone like a hundreds-of-square-feet love note, which is exactly what Drake bought for Rihanna the other day.

"Congratulations to Rihanna from Drake and Everyone at OVO," it reads, referencing OVO Sound, the label founded by the "Hotline Bling" singer.

Congrats are definitely in order, as Rihanna will be honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at Sunday's MTV Music Video Awards.

"When he extra [heart]," Bad Gal Riri wrote Friday on Instagram, captioning a shot of the blue board filled with white cursive writing and the OVO owl logo.

Drake "still loves her and never stopped. Rihanna is the one that's been not wanting to settle down in the past," a source told E! News in July, suggesting that the two were dating. "They are having fun spending time with each other. Their music together got them close again."

In addition to the Video Vanguard Award, she's up for female video and collaboration for that music, "Work," featuring Drake. So if she wins there, he wins too. Of course, Rihanna's competing against herself in the collaboration category, as she's featured on Calvin Harris' "This Is What You Came For," which is up for the collaboration award as well.

Aug. 28, 2016
5:46 p.m. Aug. 28, 2016, 5:46 p.m.

Fashion Flashback: In 1999 LiL' Kim wears one of the most memorable VMA looks of all time

Adam Tschorn

Fashion Flashback: In 1999 LiL' Kim wears one of the most memorable VMA looks of all time

(Vinnie Zuffante / Getty Images; Scott Gries / Getty Images)
(Vinnie Zuffante / Getty Images; Scott Gries / Getty Images)

As the VMA white carpet wraps up, the looks from years past have been all but forgotten. But there are a couple that we will never forget -- no matter how hard we try.

One of the most unforgettable looks of all time has to be LiL' Kim's atrocious lavender car-wreck of an outift -- essentially a nipple-pasties-as-formal-wear look.

And we weren't the only ones who noticed. During the show, presenter Diana Ross greeted Kim onstage by giving her exposed breast a little jiggle.

One for the ages, indeed. 

Aug. 28, 2016
4:25 p.m. Aug. 28, 2016, 4:25 p.m.

Britney Spears' most memorable VMA moments

Tracy Brown

Britney Spears' most memorable VMA moments

Perhaps one of the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards’ most anticipated events is Britney Spears’ return to the VMA stage as a performer. It will mark the first time the singer has performed at the VMAs since 2007, and while Spears’ opening performance of "Gimme More" nine years ago was definitely not one of her finer VMA moments, it’s hard to deny that it was memorable. Will this year’s performance be redemption for Spears?

To commemorate her return to the VMA stage, here is a quick look back at some of Spears’ most memorable VMA moments. 

1999: The first time is always one to remember. Spears made her VMA stage debut performing "Baby One More Time" — fittingly in a faux school setup — which immediately preceded 'NSync’s performance of "Tearing Up My Heart." 

2000: Spears’ performance of "(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction" and "Oops!… I Did It Again" saw her shed her teen pop persona when she ripped off her more conservative black suit to reveal a sparkly nude bodysuit in an act that challenged anyone who would deny she was very much an adult in control of her image. 

2001: Spears strutting on stage with a live python draped over her shoulders is a VMA image that has endured her many career ups and downs since that performance of "I’m a Slave 4 U" 15 years ago.

(Scott Gries / Getty Images)
(Scott Gries / Getty Images)

2003: Somehow Spears topped her 2001 performance with this outing that saw her take the stage with Madonna, Christina Aguilera and Missy Elliott for a medley of songs and a steamy lip-lock. 

(Kevin Winter / AFP/Getty Images)
(Kevin Winter / AFP/Getty Images)

2007: In a time in which Spears was making headlines more for events in her personal life than her music career, came this performance of "Gimme More" that critics and fans alike universally panned. 

(Matt Sayles / AP)
(Matt Sayles / AP)

2011: While Spears herself did not perform, as the recipient of the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, she did get to watch a choreographed tribute of her biggest video hits. Plus she was this close to re-creating her 2003 kiss with presenter Jo Calderone/Lady Gaga. 

What was your favorite Britney moment?

 

Aug. 28, 2016
4:09 p.m. Aug. 28, 2016, 4:09 p.m.

VMAs flashback: Van Halen reunites, then breaks up again

Jevon Phillips

VMAs flashback: Van Halen reunites, then breaks up again

Former Van Halen band mates David Lee Roth and Eddie Van Halen, at right, embrace as they are reunite onstage at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York in 1996. Band mates Michael Anthony, left, and Alex Van Halen are also present (Bebeto Matthews / Associated Press)
Former Van Halen band mates David Lee Roth and Eddie Van Halen, at right, embrace as they are reunite onstage at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York in 1996. Band mates Michael Anthony, left, and Alex Van Halen are also present (Bebeto Matthews / Associated Press)

At the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards, one of the greatest bands both thrilled the VMAs audience and dashed hopes for a reunion when Van Halen made its first public appearance together since breaking up over ten years prior.

The crowd excitedly received the original members: guitarist Eddie Van Halen, vocalist David Lee Roth, drummer Alex Van Halen and bassist Michael Anthony. But a spat backstage during the show led them to continue their separation another 10 years until Roth rejoined the band in 2006 for a huge tour. During their estrangement with Roth, the band continued to make music – fronting Sammy Haggar, and for a one-year stint, Gary Cherone – as lead singers.

Van Halen is one of only five rock bands that have had two studio albums sell more than 10 million copies in the U.S.

Aug. 28, 2016
4:35 p.m. Aug. 28, 2016, 4:35 p.m.

Key & Peele will offer up play-by-play commentary on the VMAs

Jevon Phillips

Key & Peele will offer up play-by-play commentary on the VMAs

MTV has drafted comedians Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele as play-by-play commentators for the Video Music Awards, and the position is not new to the comedians.

As the promo above indicates, the duo -- as characters Lee (Key) and Morris (Peele) -- took on announcing roles for Squarespace as counterprogramming to the Super Bowl, joining other periphery events like Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl, Hallmark Channel’s Kitten Bowl and National Geographic’s Fish Bowl.

This time taking on the roles of @TheShamester and @LizardSheeple, Key and Peele will serve as the evening's pseudo hosts for the VMAs alongside DJ Khaled, Jay Pharoah and Nicole Byer.

Aug. 28, 2016
4:15 p.m. Aug. 28, 2016, 4:15 p.m.

Will Nick Jonas bring a stripped-down performance to the VMAs?

Jevon Phillips

Will Nick Jonas bring a stripped-down performance to the VMAs?

(Mike Lowrie / Getty Images)
(Mike Lowrie / Getty Images)

Nick Jonas will be one of the many performers during this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, and he’s been practicing a lot lately.

He and his former “Camp Rock” costar Demi Lovato have been embarking on a joint concert tour — coming to Los Angeles Sept. 17 at the Forum for the locals. The duo wanted to scale back some of the pop pageantry that seemingly goes with many of today’s young stars and their stage shows.

Their inspiration was none other than the Boss, Bruce Springsteen.

“I left that Springsteen show and was like, ‘We’ve got to think like this,’” said Jonas of the stripped-down sets that Springsteen is famous for playing.

“Demi and I had a conversation where we said, ‘We have to make this the opposite of every pop show we’ve seen in the last 10 years.’"

Nick Jonas

We’ll see if this minimalist approach extends to the raucous stage of the VMAs.

