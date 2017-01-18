Shut out of U2's Rose Bowl gig? Good news: A second show has been added

Disappointed fans unable to land a ticket for U2's sold-out performance of “The Joshua Tree” at the Rose Bowl on May 20 can relax. The Irish band just announced a second show for May 21. As with the first, the quartet will be performing its 1987 album in its entirety.

The new Pasadena date is one of half a dozen that the band is adding to its upcoming foray, officially called “The Joshua Tree Tour 2017,” which launches in Vancouver on May 12. Confirming the album’s enduring popularity, the band sold 1.1 million tickets in 24 hours after the tour was first announced.

U2 has also added concerts in Chicago, London, Rome, Paris, Amsterdam and East Rutherford, N.J. Tickets for those dates, including the Rose Bowl, go on sale on Jan. 23.

Not coincidentally, the new tour will open almost exactly 30 years after U2 embarked on “The Joshua Tree Tour.” During that 1987 set of dates, which began in Tempe, Ariz., the band booked four nights at the just-demolished L.A. Sports Arena, where they performed a set that included guest appearances by Bob Dylan (dueting with Bono on “I Shall Be Released” and “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door”) and Maria McKee of Lone Justice.

For the 2017 version, U2 will be joined during the North American leg at various points by Mumford & Sons, OneRepublic and the Lumineers.

