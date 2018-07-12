Anthony Bourdain earns posthumous Emmy nods for 'Parts Unknown'

Anthony Bourdain is up for a slew of posthumous Emmy Awards for his CNN series “Parts Unknown.”
The famed host, who committed suicide in France in June, was personally nominated for two trophies Thursday, while his popular series earned six overall.
Bourdain, who was 61 at the time of his death, earned a nod for outstanding informational series or special and outstanding writing for a nonfiction program for the episode “Southern Italy.”
His show, meanwhile, is also up for outstanding picture editing for a nonfiction program, outstanding sound editing for a nonfiction program, outstanding sound mixing for a nonfiction program and outstanding cinematography for a nonfiction program.
Bourdain’s travel site “Explore Parts Unknown” on CNN.com also earned a nod for outstanding short form nonfiction or reality series.
As executive producer of “Parts Unknown,” Bourdain would posthumously share in the win should the show earn some hardware.
The “Kitchen Confidential” author was in France filming for the series when he was found dead in his hotel room.
Bourdain was no stranger to Emmy wins — “Parts Unknown” has won five Emmys since it debuted in 2013, and has been nominated more than a dozen times.