'Spielberg': HBO offers close encounter with director

A documentary on Steven Spielberg, the most influential director of his generation, will premiere Oct. 7 on HBO.

Spielberg is at work on “The Papers,” a newspaper drama about The Washington Post and the Pentagon Papers. The stars are Tom Hanks, who plays executive editor Ben Bradlee, and Meryl Streep, who portrays publisher Katharine Graham. The movie will be released in December. Hanks will be featured in “Spielberg.”

The documentary comes from director-producer Susan Lacy, who created “American Masters” and was long the executive producer of that PBS series.

Lacy interviewed Spielberg for nearly 30 hours. HBO said he “opens up about his bittersweet childhood and lifelong obsession with moviemaking, his precocious early work as a TV ‘wunderkind,’ his rise to fame through an incredible string of blockbusters, his later forays into more serious dramatic films, and the personal and professional relationships he’s cultivated through the years.”

Spielberg won directing Oscars for “Schindler’s List” and “Saving Private Ryan.” The documentary will feature clips from those films as well as “Jaws,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “ET: The Extra-Terrestrial,” “Jurassic Park” and “Bridge of Spies.”

He received Oscar nominations for best director of “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” “Raiders,” “ET,” “Munich” and “Lincoln.”

More Spielberg films are on the way. The thriller “Ready Player One” with Mark Rylance (Oscar winner for “Bridge of Spies”) will be out next year. Another Indiana Jones film has been announced.

Daniel Day-Lewis, who won the best actor Oscar for “Lincoln” and recently announced his retirement, is featured in the documentary. There are also interviews with J.J. Abrams, Christian Bale, Drew Barrymore, Cate Blanchett, Francis Ford Coppola, Daniel Craig, Brian De Palma, Laura Dern, Leonardo DiCaprio, Richard Dreyfuss, Ralph Fiennes, Harrison Ford, David Geffen, Dustin Hoffman, Holly Hunter, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Ben Kingsley, Kathleen Kennedy, George Lucas, Liam Neeson, Martin Scorsese, Oprah Winfrey and Robert Zemeckis.

HBO promoted the profile as “a remarkably intimate portrait that combines Spielberg’s compelling first-person narrative with an in-depth exploration of the creative process and craftsmanship that have set him apart.”

The channel said the portrait examines the recurring Spielberg themes of “separation, reconciliation, patriotism, humanity and wonder.”

