'Crazy Rich Asians' and 'BlacKkKlansman' shine a spotlight on the underrepresented

Film critic Justin Chang (@JustinCChang) and reporters Jen Yamato (@JenYamato) and Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) discuss the movies “Crazy Rich Asians” and “ BlacKkKlansman ” with host Mark Olsen (@IndieFocus). They discuss the importance of the films in their respective communities and the film world at large, as well as the genre-bending techniques each uses to stand out from the crowd.