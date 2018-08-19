Advertisement

Breaking down the film academy's controversial new category and 'GLOW' Season 2

By Los Angeles Times | L.A. Times Studios
Aug 19, 2018 | 2:25 PM
A view of an Oscar statue outside the 84th Academy Awards show at the Hollywood and Highland Center in Los Angeles in 2012. (Lionel Hahn / TNS)

Mark Olsen (@IndieFocus) is joined by film critic Justin Chang (@JustinCChang) and writers Jen Yamato (@JenYamato) and Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) to discuss the new and controversial popular film category announced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The team also breaks down their favorite summer movies as Labor Day approaches.

Then, writer Yvonne Villarreal (@villarrealy) interviews the co-creators of Netflix's “GLOW” to talk about Season 2 of the wrestling series and its recent Emmy nominations.

