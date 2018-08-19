Breaking down the film academy's controversial new category and 'GLOW' Season 2

Mark Olsen (@IndieFocus) is joined by film critic Justin Chang (@JustinCChang) and writers Jen Yamato (@JenYamato) and Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) to discuss the new and controversial popular film category announced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The team also breaks down their favorite summer movies as Labor Day approaches.
Then, writer Yvonne Villarreal (@villarrealy) interviews the co-creators of Netflix's “GLOW” to talk about Season 2 of the wrestling series and its recent Emmy nominations.