A look at the cinematic now

Numerous recent movies have been charged by an immediacy of anxiety, as many of the same feelings from the world at large have made their way onto our movie screens with alarming speed and connection. Mark Olsen (@IndieFocus) is joined by Times film reporters Jen Yamato (@JenYamato) and Tre'vell Anderson (@TrevellAnderson) and film critic Justin Chang (@JustinCChang) to talk about this current phenomenon and what we expect from our movies, what they can do to inform, explain or even distract us, taking in a broad range of titles including "Monsters and Men," "Fahrenheit 11/9," "Assassination Nation," "The Lie," "Suspiria" and others to get some sense of our Cinematic Now.