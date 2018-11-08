Netflix, Filmstruck and the fuzzy future of classic movies

This week, Mark Olsen (@IndieFocus) sits down with critics Justin Chang (@JustinCChang) and Kenneth Turan (@KennethTuran) to discuss the demise of FilmStruck, how streaming services like Netflix have affected the types of classic films once available on FilmStruck, and, specifically, a brand new Orson Welles movie now on Netflix that was one of Hollywood's most famous unfinished projects.
There are mixed feelings about all the topics, and the conversation foreshadows what may happen to pictures like Welles' “The Other Side of the Wind.”