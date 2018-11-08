Advertisement

Netflix, Filmstruck and the fuzzy future of classic movies

By Los Angeles Times | L.A. Times Studios
Nov 08, 2018 | 10:40 AM
Netflix, Filmstruck and the fuzzy future of classic movies
Judy Garland stars in the 1954 version of "A Star Is Born," one of the many classic films available on FilmStruck. (TCM)

This week, Mark Olsen (@IndieFocus) sits down with critics Justin Chang (@JustinCChang) and Kenneth Turan (@KennethTuran) to discuss the demise of FilmStruck, how streaming services like Netflix have affected the types of classic films once available on FilmStruck, and, specifically, a brand new Orson Welles movie now on Netflix that was one of Hollywood's most famous unfinished projects.

There are mixed feelings about all the topics, and the conversation foreshadows what may happen to pictures like Welles' “The Other Side of the Wind.”

RELATED: Questions of streaming, ownership and why the closing of FilmStruck is a disaster for film buffs »

Advertisement
Advertisement