Netflix, Filmstruck and the fuzzy future of classic movies

This week, Mark Olsen (@IndieFocus) sits down with critics Justin Chang (@JustinCChang) and Kenneth Turan (@KennethTuran) to discuss the demise of FilmStruck, how streaming services like Netflix have affected the types of classic films once available on FilmStruck, and, specifically, a brand new Orson Welles movie now on Netflix that was one of Hollywood's most famous unfinished projects.