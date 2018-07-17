ENTERTAINMENT

The Times' TV experts react to the Emmy nominations

Listen to our reactions to this year's Emmy nominations and our team's predictions for who might win the night's most coveted awards. TV writer Lorraine Ali (@LorraineAli) and critic Glenn Whipp (@GlennWhipp) join Mark Olsen (@IndieFocus) to discuss the different categories and talk about what else to expect as we prepare for the 2018 Emmy Awards.

Subscribe to The Reel »

Copyright © 2018, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
80°