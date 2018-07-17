Listen to our reactions to this year's Emmy nominations and our team's predictions for who might win the night's most coveted awards. TV writer Lorraine Ali (@LorraineAli) and critic Glenn Whipp (@GlennWhipp) join Mark Olsen (@IndieFocus) to discuss the different categories and talk about what else to expect as we prepare for the 2018 Emmy Awards.
The Times' TV experts react to the Emmy nominations
