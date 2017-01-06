TV This Week, Jan. 8-14: Tom Hardy's 'Taboo' on FX and more

SUNDAY
Meryl Streep will add to her collection of hardware when she receives the 2017 Cecil B. DeMille Award at “The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards.” Jimmy Fallon hosts. 5 p.m. NBC
Vengeance is hers: Julia Roberts stars in the 2015 remake of the Argentinian thriller “Secret in Their Eyes.” With Nicole Kidman and Chiwetel Ejiofor. 8 p.m. Showtime
Get lit! Jude Law portrays author Thomas Wolfe in the 2016 bio-drama “Genius.” With Nicole Kidman and Colin Firth. 9 p.m. HBO
The new special “Transition of Power: The Presidency” takes a timely look at one of the great hallmarks of American democracy. 9 p.m. History Channel
The new special “Cradle to Grave” examines the many physiological changes the human body goes through over the course of a lifetime. 9 p.m. National Geographic Channel
Climbers in distress get the altitude adjustments they so desperately need in the new docu-series “Everest Rescue.” 10 p.m. Discovery Channel
MONDAY
The Clemson Tigers take on the Crimson Tide of Alabama in the “College Football Playoff National Championship.” From Tampa, Fla. 5:15 p.m. ESPN
Melissa Rivers and company dish on styles seen at Sunday’s Golden Globes on a new edition of “Fashion Police.” 8 p.m. E!
They bake ’em big at “Texas Cake House” in this new reality series. 9 and 9:30 p.m. Food Network
All right, all right, all right! Matthew McConaughey competes against three of his fans in the debut of the celebrity trivia challenge “Big Fan.” Andy Richter hosts. 10 and 10:30 p.m. ABC
“Independent Lens” presents “Containment,” a new documentary about efforts to safely store nuclear waste. 10 p.m. KOCE
TUESDAY
“The Eagle’s Nest,” Hitler’s heavily fortified hideaway in the Bavarian Alps, is up next on this new episode of “Nazi Mega Weapons.” 8 p.m. KOCE
The hit family drama “This Is Us” offers its midseason premiere. With Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia and Sterling K. Brown. 9 p.m. NBC
“American Experience” revisits a mishap at a U.S. nuclear-missile complex in Arkansas in 1980 in the new episode “Command and Control.” 9 p.m. KOCE
Gabrielle Union gets back to “Being Mary Jane” for a fourth season of this drama. 9 p.m. BET
An investigator probes crimes of the maritime variety in the new six-part docu-series “Lawless Oceans With Karsten von Hoesslin.” 9 and 10 p.m. National Geographic Channel
“The Revenant’s” Tom Hardy is not a man to be trifled with in the new drama “Taboo” set in early 19th-century London. Jonathan Pryce, Franka Potente and Oona Chaplin also star. 10 p.m. FX
WEDNESDAY
“Nature” chills with wildlife from Yellowstone to Antarctica in the new episode “Snowbound: Animals of Winter.” 8 p.m. KOCE
“SCTV’s” Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara serve up a third season of the sitcom “Schitt’s Creek.” With Chris Elliott. 8 p.m. Pop
Scientists and engineers work to prevent another Fukushima in “The Nuclear Option” on a new “Nova.” 9 p.m. KOCE
Take the money and leap: Host Josh Gates investigates the legend of skyjacker D.B. Cooper on a new “Expedition Unknown.” 9 p.m. Travel Channel
Lisa Edelstein’s back for a third season of “Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce.” 10 p.m. Bravo
The sitcom “Workaholics” kicks off its seventh and final season 10 p.m. Comedy Central
“Jeff & Some Aliens” — the extraterrestrial kind — co-habitate in this new animated sitcom. 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central
THURSDAY
A reality-TV star and her squad whip regular folks into shape in the new series “Revenge Body With Khloé Kardashian.” 8 p.m. E!
The stars come out for the opening of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture in the gala special “Taking the Stage: African American Music and Stories That Changed America.” With Oprah Winfrey, Tom Hanks, Samuel L. Jackson, et al. 9 p.m. ABC
Celebs put their best dishes forward and then chefs Curtis Stone and Cat Cora judge the results in the new series “My Kitchen Rules.” 9 p.m. Fox
Host Don Wildman tells tales about the White House on a special edition of “Mysteries at the Museum.” 9 p.m. Travel Channel
Don Cheadle takes on Wanda Sykes in an all-new “Lip Sync Battle.” Then, it’s the debut of the amateur singing competition “Caraoke Showdown” hosted by Craig Robinson. 10 and 10:30 p.m. Spike
Resistance is still futile — but what’re you gonna do? — in Season 2 of the alien invasion drama “Colony.” “Lost’s” Josh Holloway and “The Walking Dead’s” Sarah Wayne Callies star. 10 p.m. USA
FRIDAY
Neil Patrick Harris, not Jim Carrey, is the villainous Count Olaf in a new serial adaptation of the darkly comic kids’ books “Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events.” Patrick Warburton narrates. Any time, Netflix
Giovanni Ribisi plays a real shady character in the new crime drama “Sneaky Pete.” With “Breaking Bad’s” Bryan Cranston and “Justified’s” Margo Martindale. Any time, Amazon
“The Vampire Diaries” returns with new episodes. Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder star. 8 p.m. KTLA
Two-time Tony winner Patti LuPone guest stars as a Rebecca’s (Rachel Bloom) rabbi on a new “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.” 9 p.m. KTLA
Brava! The Lyric Opera of Chicago’s production of “Bel Canto,” based on the true story of a hostage crisis at the Japanese ambassador’s residence in Peru, airs on “Great Performances.” 9 p.m. KOCE
The reality series “Bring It!” and “The Rap Game” are back with new episodes. 9 and 10 p.m. Lifetime
Rugged outdoorsy times attempt to survive in a variety of South American climes in the new adventure series “The Wheel.” 10 p.m. Discovery Channel
SATURDAY
Love is a many splintered thing in the new TV movie “Open Marriage.” With Tilky Jones and Nikki Leigh. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Some day her prince will come … and that day is today in the romantic new TV movie “A Royal Winter.” With Merritt Patterson and Jack Donnelly. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel
The Cold War heats up for Tom Hanks in Steven Spielberg’s fact-based 2015 drama “Bridge of Spies.” Mark Rylance, Amy Ryan and Alan Alda also star. 9 p.m. Showtime
George Clooney plays cable-TV financial guru with a literal gun to his head in director Jodie Foster’s 2016 thriller “Money Monster.” With Julia Roberts. 9 p.m. Starz
May the Force be with her: “Rogue One’s” Felicity Jones hosts a new “Saturday Night Live.” Sturgill Simpson is the musical guest. 11:29 p.m. NBC
Cyndi Lauper just wants to have fun playing her hits and some covers on a new “Austin City Limits.” midnight KOCE
