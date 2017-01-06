TV This Week, Jan. 8-14: Tom Hardy's 'Taboo' on FX and more

SUNDAY

Meryl Streep will add to her collection of hardware when she receives the 2017 Cecil B. DeMille Award at “The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards.” Jimmy Fallon hosts. 5 p.m. NBC

Vengeance is hers: Julia Roberts stars in the 2015 remake of the Argentinian thriller “Secret in Their Eyes.” With Nicole Kidman and Chiwetel Ejiofor. 8 p.m. Showtime

Get lit! Jude Law portrays author Thomas Wolfe in the 2016 bio-drama “Genius.” With Nicole Kidman and Colin Firth. 9 p.m. HBO

The new special “Transition of Power: The Presidency” takes a timely look at one of the great hallmarks of American democracy. 9 p.m. History Channel

The new special “Cradle to Grave” examines the many physiological changes the human body goes through over the course of a lifetime. 9 p.m. National Geographic Channel

Climbers in distress get the altitude adjustments they so desperately need in the new docu-series “Everest Rescue.” 10 p.m. Discovery Channel

MONDAY

The Clemson Tigers take on the Crimson Tide of Alabama in the “College Football Playoff National Championship.” From Tampa, Fla. 5:15 p.m. ESPN

Melissa Rivers and company dish on styles seen at Sunday’s Golden Globes on a new edition of “Fashion Police.” 8 p.m. E!

They bake ’em big at “Texas Cake House” in this new reality series. 9 and 9:30 p.m. Food Network

All right, all right, all right! Matthew McConaughey competes against three of his fans in the debut of the celebrity trivia challenge “Big Fan.” Andy Richter hosts. 10 and 10:30 p.m. ABC

“Independent Lens” presents “Containment,” a new documentary about efforts to safely store nuclear waste. 10 p.m. KOCE

TUESDAY

“The Eagle’s Nest,” Hitler’s heavily fortified hideaway in the Bavarian Alps, is up next on this new episode of “Nazi Mega Weapons.” 8 p.m. KOCE

The hit family drama “This Is Us” offers its midseason premiere. With Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia and Sterling K. Brown. 9 p.m. NBC

“American Experience” revisits a mishap at a U.S. nuclear-missile complex in Arkansas in 1980 in the new episode “Command and Control.” 9 p.m. KOCE

Gabrielle Union gets back to “Being Mary Jane” for a fourth season of this drama. 9 p.m. BET

An investigator probes crimes of the maritime variety in the new six-part docu-series “Lawless Oceans With Karsten von Hoesslin.” 9 and 10 p.m. National Geographic Channel

“The Revenant’s” Tom Hardy is not a man to be trifled with in the new drama “Taboo” set in early 19th-century London. Jonathan Pryce, Franka Potente and Oona Chaplin also star. 10 p.m. FX

WEDNESDAY

“Nature” chills with wildlife from Yellowstone to Antarctica in the new episode “Snowbound: Animals of Winter.” 8 p.m. KOCE

“SCTV’s” Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara serve up a third season of the sitcom “Schitt’s Creek.” With Chris Elliott. 8 p.m. Pop

Scientists and engineers work to prevent another Fukushima in “The Nuclear Option” on a new “Nova.” 9 p.m. KOCE

Take the money and leap: Host Josh Gates investigates the legend of skyjacker D.B. Cooper on a new “Expedition Unknown.” 9 p.m. Travel Channel

Lisa Edelstein’s back for a third season of “Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce.” 10 p.m. Bravo

The sitcom “Workaholics” kicks off its seventh and final season 10 p.m. Comedy Central

“Jeff & Some Aliens” — the extraterrestrial kind — co-habitate in this new animated sitcom. 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central

THURSDAY

A reality-TV star and her squad whip regular folks into shape in the new series “Revenge Body With Khloé Kardashian.” 8 p.m. E!

The stars come out for the opening of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture in the gala special “Taking the Stage: African American Music and Stories That Changed America.” With Oprah Winfrey, Tom Hanks, Samuel L. Jackson, et al. 9 p.m. ABC

Celebs put their best dishes forward and then chefs Curtis Stone and Cat Cora judge the results in the new series “My Kitchen Rules.” 9 p.m. Fox

Host Don Wildman tells tales about the White House on a special edition of “Mysteries at the Museum.” 9 p.m. Travel Channel

Don Cheadle takes on Wanda Sykes in an all-new “Lip Sync Battle.” Then, it’s the debut of the amateur singing competition “Caraoke Showdown” hosted by Craig Robinson. 10 and 10:30 p.m. Spike

Resistance is still futile — but what’re you gonna do? — in Season 2 of the alien invasion drama “Colony.” “Lost’s” Josh Holloway and “The Walking Dead’s” Sarah Wayne Callies star. 10 p.m. USA

FRIDAY

Neil Patrick Harris, not Jim Carrey, is the villainous Count Olaf in a new serial adaptation of the darkly comic kids’ books “Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events.” Patrick Warburton narrates. Any time, Netflix

Giovanni Ribisi plays a real shady character in the new crime drama “Sneaky Pete.” With “Breaking Bad’s” Bryan Cranston and “Justified’s” Margo Martindale. Any time, Amazon

“The Vampire Diaries” returns with new episodes. Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder star. 8 p.m. KTLA