TV This Week, Jan. 21-27: 'Counterpart,' 'Bellevue' and more

SUNDAY

Super Bowl LII inches ever closer as the Patriots play the Jaguars for the “AFC Championship” and the Eagles battle the Vikings for the “NFC Championship.” Noon CBS; 3:30 p.m. Fox

“The Shawshank Redemption’s” Morgan Freeman and his warm, reassuring baritone collect career kudos at the “24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.” 5 p.m. TBS, TNT

“black-ish” costar Anthony Anderson emcees the “49th NAACP Image Awards.” 7 p.m. KTLA

Is there a doctor in the house? “The Good Wife’s” Matt Czuchry is “The Resident” in this new medical drama. Emily VanCamp (“Revenge”) and Bruce Greenwood also star. 7 p.m. Fox; also Mon., 9 p.m.

See just how far standing and pointing might get you in the new special “Cover Story: Meghan Markle: The Prince and the Game Show Model.” 7 and 10 p.m. GSN

Oscar winner J.K. Simmons plays a faceless bureaucrat who comes face to face with his alternate-universe doppelgänger in the new sci-fi/espionage series “Counterpart.” 8 p.m. Starz

MONDAY

Spoiler alert! It doesn’t end well for Sharon Stone, and that’s just for starters, in Steven Soderbergh’s six-part mystery thriller “Mosaic.” With Paul “Pee-wee Herman” Reubens, Garrett Hedlund and Beau Bridges. 8 p.m. HBO; also Tue.-Thu., 8 p.m., and Fri., 8 and 8:50 p.m.

Airing on “Independent Lens,” the new documentary “The Force” examines efforts to reform the scandal-plagued Oakland Police Department. 9 p.m. KOCE

Daniel Brühl (“Inglorious Basterds”) investigates murders most foul in late 19th-century NYC in “The Alienist,” a new series based on the Caleb Carr bestseller. With Luke Evans and Dakota Fanning. 9 p.m. TNT; also TBS

It’s back to the “Summer House” for a second season of this reality series. 10 p.m. Bravo; also E!

These are the treats can’t be beat in the new baking series “Reality Cupcakes.” 10:30 p.m. Food Network

TUESDAY

Oscar winner Anna Paquin plays a detective on the trail of a killer — and this time, it’s personal — in the new mystery drama “Bellevue.” 7, 8 and 10 p.m. WGN America

People once parted by war, natural disasters, etc., are reunited in the new six-part series “We’ll Meet Again” hosted by Ann Curry. 8 p.m. KOCE

More stories of migrants and refugees seeking better lives in Europe are told in “Exodus: The Journey Continues” on a new “Frontline.” 9 p.m. KOCE

It’s ladies night! Paget Brewster, Tiffany Haddish, Mandy Moore, Busy Philipps and Evan Rachel Wood help tell tales of historical heroines on the fifth-season premiere of “Drunk History.” 10 p.m. Comedy Central

Return with us now to the Gilded Age in new episodes of “Another Period.” Natasha Leggero and Riki Lindhome star. 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central

Anika Noni Rose is still the big woman on campus as the college-themed drama “The Quad” returns for its sophomore season. 10 p.m. BET

You can’t keep a good clown down: Zach Galifianakis is back for another season of the quirky comedy “Baskets.” 10 p.m. FX

The Parker family is on the lam on the season premiere of the comedy “The Detour.” With Jason Jones and Natalie Zea. 10:30 p.m. TBS

WEDNESDAY

After the season premiere of “Schitt’s Creek,” it’s the debut of “Let’s Get Physical,” a new aerobics-themed sitcom starring Matt Jones, Jane Seymour and AnnaLynne McCord. 8 and 8:30 p.m. Pop

What ancient secrets might be revealed by laser-scanning Egypt’s Great Pyramid of Giza? Find out on the return of “Secrets of the Dead.” 10 p.m. KOCE

The 1993 standoff between Branch Davidians and federal agents is reenacted in the new six-part series “Waco.” With Michael Shannon, Melissa Benoist and Taylor Kitsch as cult leader David Koresh. 10 p.m. Paramount Network (formerly Spike); also CMT

THURSDAY

NFL stars put their non-gridiron talents to the test in the new special “MVP: Most Valuable Performer.” 8 p.m. CBS

The competition series “RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars” struts its stuff for a third season. 8 p.m. VH1

Hatchet job: Host Don Wildman revisits the Battle of the Little Big Horn on a special edition of “Mysteries at the Museum.” 9 p.m. Travel Channel

Taye Diggs and Erika Jayne have a go at the songs of Christina Aguilera on a new “Lip Sync Battle.” 10 p.m. Paramount Network

FRIDAY

Filmmaker Alex Gibney takes a taxi to the dark side of the financial industry in the new six-part docuseries “Dirty Money.” Any time, Netflix

The comedy juggernaut that was the National Lampoon is, um, lampooned in the David Wain-directed spoof “A Futile and Stupid Gesture.” With Will Forte, Martin Mull, Joel McHale and Matt Walsh. Any time, Netflix

A whole lotta llamas: Jennifer Garner supplies the voice of Mama Llama in the new animated series “Llama Llama,” based from the bestselling children’s books. Any time, Netflix

The reimagined Norman Lear sitcom “One Day at a Time” launches a second season. With Justina Machado and Rita Moreno. Any time, Netflix

Soprano Sondra Radvanovsky sings the titular role of the ill-fated Druid priestess in Bellini’s tragic 19th-century opera “Norma” to launch a 12th season of “Great Performances at the Met.” 9 p.m. KOCE

Glamour gals Rihanna and Beyoncé are featured on back-to-back episodes of “Red Carpet Icons.” 10 and 10:30 p.m. E!

SATURDAY

A 10-year-old boy learns the truth about “The Number on Great-Grandpa’s Arm” in this documentary short about a 90-year-old Holocaust survivor. 6 p.m. HBO