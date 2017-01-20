TV This Week, Jan. 22-28: Debbie Reynolds tribute, 'The Nice Guys' and more

SUNDAY

The Falcons play the Packers for the “NFC Championship” then the Steelers face the Patriots in the “AFC Championship,” then the winners of each game will meet in Super Bowl LI in Houston on Feb. 5. Noon Fox; 3:30 p.m. CBS

Nine two-person teams go on the lam, with a cool quarter-mil to be handed out to those who can evade capture, in the new reality competition “Hunted.” 7 p.m. CBS

The new concert doc “The Rolling Stones: Havana Moon” finds the veteran rockers taking the stage in the Cuban capital. 9 p.m. Starz

Historian Lucy Worsley reveals the “Secrets of the Six Wives” of Henry VIII in this three-part series. Up first: Catherine of Aragon. 10 p.m. KOCE

MONDAY

The whimsical animated series “Adventure Time” kicks off its eighth season. 7:30 p.m. Cartoon Network

The soapy comedy-drama “Jane the Virgin” offers its midseason premiere. Gina Rodriguez stars. 9 p.m. KTLA

The espionage drama “Quantico” returns on its new night. Priyanka Chopra stars. 10 p.m. ABC

The brother of Kitty Genovese recalls his sister’s still-shocking murder in Queens, N.Y., in 1964 in the documentary “The Witness” on a new “Independent Lens.” 10 p.m. KOCE

The new documentary “Beware the Slenderman” details the disturbing case of two 12-year-old girls allegedly inspired to dark deeds by tales of a mysterious figure created on the Internet. 10 p.m. HBO

The new unscripted series “Rattled: A Paralyzed Mother’s Story” follows a quadriplegic woman as she tries to raise a child. 10 p.m. TLC

TUESDAY

It’s back to Appalachia on the Season 2 premiere of the gritty rural drama “Outsiders.” With David Morse and “Sons of Anarchy’s” Ryan Hurst. 6 p.m. WGN America; repeats at 7, 8 and 9 p.m.

“Silent Spring” author Rachel Carson, godmother of the modern environmental movement, is remembered on a new “American Experience.” 8 p.m. KOCE

There’re kids in the kitchen once again on the fifth-season premiere of “Chopped Junior.” 8 p.m. Food Network

As befits a show about time travel, “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” moves from Thursdays to Tuesdays with its midseason premiere. 9 p.m. KTLA

Cool it now: The three-night miniseries “The New Edition Story” tells the tale of the ground-breaking, Boston-bred 1980s-era boy band. With Bryshere Y. Gray (“Empire”) and “Community’s” Yvette Nicole Brown. 9 p.m. BET; also Wed.-Thu.

“Frontline” charts Donald J. Trump’s path from political outsider to POTUS in the new episode “Trump’s Road to the White House.” 10 p.m. KOCE

An intrepid war correspondent dares go where others fear to tread — Iran, Papua New Guinea, even L.A. — in the new series “Uncensored With Michael Ware.” 10 p.m. National Geographic Channel

“Tattoo Girls” are just gonna keep needling you in this new reality series about a female-run tattoo parlor in Springfield, Mo. 10 p.m. TLC

WEDNESDAY

One man’s spiritual community is still another man’s cult in a second season of the online drama “The Path.” With Aaron Paul and Michelle Monaghan. Any time, Hulu

The supernatural drama “Salem” signs off after three seasons and the fantasy drama “The Magicians” conjures up a second season. 6 p.m. WGN America; 9 p.m. Syfy

A looming public health crisis is exposed in the new documentary “Alzheimer’s: Every Minute Counts.” 10 p.m. KOCE

Those who can, bake… and those who can’t are just gonna pretend they can anyway in the new series “Bakers vs. Fakers.” Buddy Valastro is the host. 10 p.m. Food Network

The legal drama “Suits” presents its midseason premiere. With Gabriel Macht and Patrick J. Adams. 10 p.m. USA

THURSDAY

Ellen Pompeo, Kerry Washington and Viola Davis return in new episodes of, respectively, “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal” and “How to Get Away With Murder.” 8, 9 and 10 p.m. ABC

The gang from Archie Comics gets a moody-teen makeover in the new mystery drama “Riverdale.” 9 p.m. KTLA

There’s a fixer-upper in Garden Grove that’s just waitin’ on a little lovin’ on the return of “Flip or Flop.” 9 p.m. HGTV

“Orange Is the New Black’s” Ruby Rose goes up against “Resident Evil’s” Milla Jovovich in a new “Lip Sync Battle.” 10 p.m. Spike

FRIDAY

The legend of Zelda: Christina Ricci portrays the wife and muse of “Great Gatsby” author F. Scott Fitzgerald in the new Jazz Age drama “Z: The Beginning of Everything.” Any time, Amazon

A real trouper: A day-long salute to the late, great Debbie Reynolds includes the actress opposite Gene Kelly and Donald O’Connor in the beloved 1952 musical “Singin’ in the Rain.” 3 p.m. Turner Classic Movies

It’s back to Appalachia for one country-music star in “Brad Paisley – Landmarks Live in Concert: A Great Performances Special” filmed at West Virginia University. 9 p.m. KOCE

SATURDAY

Mensches? Not so much. But compared to the competition, Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling are “The Nice Guys” in director Shane Black’s noir-ish mystery comedy set in 1977 L.A. With Keith David, Matt Bomer and Kim Basinger. 8 p.m. HBO