TV This Week, Feb. 25-March 3: A Dylan doc, new comedies and more

SUNDAY
It's all over but the closing ceremony at the "2018 Winter Olympics" in Pyeongchang, South Korea. 5 and 8 p.m. NBC
See which "celebrity" is the "winner" on the season "finale" of "Celebrity Big Brother." Julie Chen "hosts." 8 p.m. CBS
Loose lips: "The Women Tell All" on a special episode of "The Bachelor." 8 p.m. ABC
The historical drama "Victoria" concludes its second season on "Masterpiece." Jenna Coleman stars. 9 p.m. KOCE
The horror drama "The Walking Dead" shuffles back in with new episodes. 9 p.m. AMC
The special "America's Greatest Threat: Vladimir Putin" profiles the former KGB agent who rose through the ranks to become president of Russia. 9 p.m. History Channel
Bruce Campbell and his epic chin are back in a third season of the action-horror-comedy mash-up "Ash vs Evil Dead." 9 p.m. Starz
MONDAY
A cub reporter ("Orphan Black's" Elyse Levesque) on the crime beat gets in over her head in the new series "Shoot the Messenger." 7 p.m. WGN America
Kelly Clarkson — the original "American Idol," and still the best — gets her very own swivel chair on a new cycle of "The Voice." 8 p.m. NBC; also Tue.
The supernatural comedy-drama "iZombie" shuffles in for a fourth season. Rose McIver stars. 9 p.m. KTLA
The new docu-special "Jonestown: The Women Behind the Massacre" recalls the shocking deaths of over 900 people at the cult's jungle compound in Guyana in 1978. 9 p.m. A&E
The spirit is willing, but…: "Mad Men's" Jay R. Ferguson tries his hand at "Living Biblically" in this new comedy. With David Krumholtz and Camryn Manheim. 9:30 p.m. CBS
Christina Hendricks, Retta and "Arrested Development's" Mae Whitman (her?) play a trio of suburban moms who get into the armed-robbery game in the new comedy-drama "Good Girls." 10 p.m. NBC
"Independent Lens" presents "Rat Film," a new documentary that takes a rodent's-eye view of some of Baltimore's poorest communities. 10 p.m. KOCE
Just when he thought he was out, they pull him back in in "McMafia," an eight-part drama set in the international criminal underworld. With James Norton and Juliet Rylance. 10 p.m. AMC
You gotta serve somebody: Singer-songwriter and Nobel laureate Bob Dylan's late '70s/early '80s "gospel period" is revisited in the 2017 documentary "Trouble No More." 10 p.m. Cinemax
"Red Carpet Icons" takes a look back at previous Oscars fashion statements ahead of next Sunday's Academy Awards. 10 p.m. E!
Shiri Appleby and Constance Zimmer return for a third season of the behind-the-scenes-of-reality-TV drama "UnREAL." 10 p.m. Lifetime
"Final Space," the, uh, final frontier. A spaceman and an alien become best buds in this new animated sci-fi comedy. 10:30 p.m. TBS
TUESDAY
Gay people reconnect with those who helped them come out on the season finale of "We'll Meet Again." Ann Curry hosts. 8 p.m. KOCE
Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, historian David Kennedy and others investigate the notion of a shared "American Creed" that unites the citizens of these United States in this new special. 9 p.m. KOCE
The two-part episode "Bitter Rivals: Iran and Saudi Arabia" concludes on "Frontline." 10 p.m. KOCE
Whodunit? The limited series "Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G." dramatizes the investigations into the '90s-era murders of the two rap-music icons. With Josh Duhamel. 10 p.m. USA
WEDNESDAY
The new fact-based drama series "The Looming Tower" reexamines pre-Sept. 11 intelligence failures by the FBI and the CIA that may have contributed to the rise of Al Qaeda. Alec Baldwin and Jeff Daniels star. Any time, Hulu
Let the outwitting, outplaying and outlasting begin on yet another season of "Survivor." Jeff Probst hosts. 8 p.m. CBS
The forecast calls for "Prediction by the Numbers" on this new episode of "Nova." 9 p.m. KOCE
The new series "Twin Turbos" follows a father-son duo that specializes in crafting custom cars. 10 p.m. Discovery Channel
"Orange Is the New Black's" Laverne Cox is your hostess with the mostest for the new makeup-artist competition "Glam Masters." 10 p.m. Lifetime
Makeup artists and hairstylists ply their trade at a Manhattan salon in the new reality show "VH1 Beauty Bar." 10 p.m. VH1
THURSDAY
It's "Showtime at the Apollo" once again. The historic Harlem venue is home to a Steve Harvey-hosted reboot of the classic variety show talent competition. 9 p.m. Fox
Get a grip: Past competitors return to go head-to-head in the new spinoff "American Ninja Warrior: Ninja vs. Ninja." 9 p.m. USA
Howdy, y'all! "Music City" is a new Nashville-set reality series about aspiring country music stars. 10 and 10:30 p.m. CMT
Emmy winner Donald Glover is down south for a second season of his rap-themed comedy-drama "Atlanta." 10 p.m. FX
FRIDAY
The new documentary series "Flint Town" looks at tensions between the community and local police in that already beleaguered Michigan city. Any time, Netflix
There're kids in the kitchen once again on a new edition of "MasterChef Junior." Gordon Ramsay hosts. 8 p.m. Fox
"Bring It!" is back for another season. And hot on its heals comes "Laurieann Gibson: Beyond the Spotlight," a new series profiling the choreographer to some of the biggest names. 9 and 10 p.m. Lifetime
SATURDAY
Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron hit the beach in the R-rated 2017 action-comedy "Baywatch," based on the TV series. 8 p.m. Epix
"Alien: Covenant" is director Ridley Scott's better-than-its-predessor 2017 followup to his 2012 sci-fi franchise entry "Prometheus." With Michael Fassbender and Katherine Waterston. 8 p.m. HBO
She hired a "Bad Tutor" to help boost her daughter's GPA in this new woman-in-jeopardy thriller. Vanessa Marcil stars. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Romance is a dish best served cold in the new TV movie "Frozen in Love." With Rachael Leigh Cook and Niall Matter. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel
