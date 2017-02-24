TV This Week, Feb. 26-March 4: 'When We Rise,' 'Custody' and more

SUNDAY

The musical “La La Land” leads the field with 14 nominations at the 89th Academy Awards, a.k.a. “The Oscars.” Jimmy Kimmel serves as master of ceremonies at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. 5:30 p.m. ABC

Turn down for what?! Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne’s new “Neighbors” are a rowdy frat run by Zac Efron in this rauchy 2014 comedy. 9 p.m. NBC

“The Americans’” Matthew Rhys guest stars as a famous author on a new episode of the Lena Dunham comedy “Girls.” 10 p.m. HBO

MONDAY

Gwen Stefani’s back in the mix as a coach on the return of “The Voice.” With Alicia Keys, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton. 8 p.m. NBC; also Tue., Thu.

The catty crew on “Fashion Police” calls out the good, the bad and the ugly vis-à-vis Oscar-night styles. With Melissa Rivers, Giuliana Rancic, Brad Goreski, Nene Leakes and Margaret Cho. 8 p.m. E!

The history of the modern gay-rights movement is charted in the star-studded four-part miniseries “When We Rise.” With Guy Pearce, Mary-Louise Parker, Rachel Griffiths, Michael K. Williams and “American Crime’s” Caitlin Gerard. 9 p.m. ABC; also Wed.-Fri.

Professor Henry Louis Gates Jr. is your guide to “Africa’s Great Civilizations” — Timbuktu, too? — in this three-part historical series. 9 p.m. KOCE; also Wed.-Thu.

The classic true-crime series “Cold Case Files” gets a reboot. Danny Glover narrates. 9 p.m. A&E

See how Bryan Mills (Clive Standen) acquired his “particular set of skills” in “Taken,” a new TV series based on the Liam Neeson action franchise. Jennifer Beals also stars. 10 p.m. NBC

Goochie goochie goo! A journalist probes the weird world of competitive endurance tickling in the new documentary “Tickled.” 10 p.m. HBO

The new hidden-camera series “Chris Webber’s Full Court Pranks” features the former NBA star and his pro-athlete pals pranking unsuspecting sports fans. 10 p.m. TruTV

Imprudent jurist: Comic Doug Benson wields a gavel while under the influence in the new pot-fueled series “The High Court.” Midnight, Comedy Central; also Tue.-Thu.

TUESDAY

Broadcast and cable news outlets will offer live coverage as President Trump delivers a “Presidential Address” to a joint session of Congress. 6 p.m. various channels

The local newsmagazine “SoCal Connected” explores L.A.’s homelessness crisis in the special episode “The Way Home.” 8 p.m. KCET

The reality series “Little Women: LA” launches a sixth season. 9 p.m. Lifetime

Your host eats his way around the Great Lakes region on the season finale of “Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern.” 9 p.m. Travel Channel

Here’s hoping that rogue James Delaney (Tom Hardy) gets what’s coming to him in the finale of the eight-part period drama “Taboo.” 10 p.m. FX

“Who Killed Jane Doe?” That is the question in this new true-crime series. 10 p.m. Investigation Discovery

WEDNESDAY

How could he? “Cracker’s” Robbie Coltrane plays a beloved British comic accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women in the imported four-part drama “National Treasure.” Julie Walters and Andrea Riseborough also star. Any time, Hulu

Two real-estate moguls come to the rescue of house-flippers on the verge of failure in the new unscripted series “The Deed.” 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC

Triple crossover alert! “Chicago Fire” kicks off a story line that continues on “Chicago P.D.” and concludes on a special preview of the new franchise entry “Chicago Justice.” 8, 9 and 10 p.m. NBC

Four Chicago moms try to help their sons’ hoop dreams come true in the new unscripted series “Bringing Up Ballers.” 10 p.m. Lifetime

The shocking story of an African American teen jailed for three years despite never being convicted of a crime is detailed in the six-part docu-series “Time: The Kalief Browder Story.” 10 p.m. Spike

Mr. O’Brien goes to Mexico City on a new edition of “Conan Without Borders.” “Rogue One’s” Diego Luna and former Mexican President Vicente Fox are the guests. 10 p.m. TBS

THURSDAY

The unfunny side of the business of funny — mental illness, alcohol and drug abuse, etc. — is explored on a new episode of “The History of Comedy.” 7 and 10 p.m. CNN

The special “When We Rise: The People Behind the Story” profiles the real-life gay-rights activists who inspired the new miniseries. 8 p.m. ABC

‘NSync’s Lance Bass and his mom battle comic Andrew Dice Clay and his wife on the season finale of the reality series “My Kitchen Rules.” 9 p.m. Fox

Clung-clung! The unscripted series “60 Days In” opens its third season in a new setting: Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail. 9 p.m. A&E

See who earned their toque as well as the title of “Top Chef” in the culinary competition’s season finale. 9 p.m. Bravo

FRIDAY

“The Powerpuff Girls” are back in action in new episodes of the rebooted animated series. 6:30 p.m. Cartoon Network

A boy’s best friend is still the family dog who magically turned into a human in the 2017 comedy sequel “Rufus 2.” With Jace Norman and Jade Pettyjohn. 8 p.m. Nickelodeon

The fantasy drama “Emerald City” ends its freshman season. With Adria Arjona, Vincent D’Onofrio and Joely Richardson. 9 p.m. NBC