TV This Week, March 11-17: 'Timeless,' 'Jane,' March Madness and more

SUNDAY
Fresh faces like Cardi B and Camila Cabello and less-fresh faces like Bon Jovi and Maroon 5 are among the myriad performers slated for the "2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards." Hailey Baldwin and DJ Khaled cohost from the fabulous Forum in Inglewood. 5 p.m. TBS, TNT, TruTV
Of presidents and popes: CNN pairs the new six-part docuseries "American Dynasties: The Kennedys" and "Pope: The Most Powerful Man in History." Martin Sheen narrates the former, Liam Neeson the latter. 6 and 9 p.m.; 7 and 10 p.m. CNN
"American Idol" is dead. Long live "American Idol." The once-defunct singing competition reboots on a new network with new judges — Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie — and the same old host, Ryan Seacrest. 8 p.m. ABC; also Mon.
The soapy dramas "The Arrangement" and "The Royals" are is back with new episodes. 9 and 10 p.m. E!
Boston bad guy James "Whitey" Bulger is the first mob boss profiled in the new docuseries "Kingpin." 9 p.m. History Channel
Ignore the inherent paradoxes of time travel and just sit back and enjoy the ride on a new season of the sci-fi drama "Timeless." With Abigail Spencer, Matt Lanter and Malcolm Barrett. 10 p.m. NBC
He's a magic man: A Vegas-style illusionist (Jack Cutmore-Scott) gets a gig helping the FBI help catch crooks in the new procedural drama "Deception." 10 p.m. ABC
MONDAY
Noted primatologist and champion of chimps Jane Goodall is remembered in the 2017 documentary "Jane." Minimalist composer Philip Glass supplies the score. 8 and 9:34 p.m. National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo Wild
For its final two episodes, the four-part documentary series "Divided States" looks at racist violence both at home and abroad. 9 and 10 p.m. A&E
The euthanasia-themed drama "Mary Kills People" is back for a second season. Caroline Dhavernas stars. 9 p.m. Lifetime
Vroom! The new sports doc "McLaren" salutes the New Zealand-born driver and designer whose cars have dominated auto racing for decades. 9 p.m. Starz
TUESDAY
Almost everyone's favorite snarky Brit is back in the new stand-up special "Ricky Gervais: Humanity." Any time, Netflix
Baseball's Alex Rodriguez — a.k.a. A-Rod — hosts "Back in the Game," a new unscripted series that helps cash-strapped former athletes get the financial advice they so sorely need. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC
The blended-family drama "The Fosters" hits the 100-episode mark and then wraps its season. 8 and 9 p.m. Freeform
The blended-family drama "This Is Us" ends its second season. With Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia and Emmy winner Sterling K. Brown. 9 p.m. NBC
Stay sharp! Newbie swordsmiths will have their metal tested on a new season of the reality series "Forged in Fire." 9 p.m. History Channel
Man about towns: Andrew Zimmern visits L.A., then Austin, in the debut episodes of his new foodie travelogue "The Zimmern List." 9 and 9:30 p.m. Travel Channel
An English teacher ("HIMYM's" Josh Radnor) tries to revitalize his high school's drama program in the new series "Rise." It's like "Glee," but with theater. Rosie Perez also stars. 10 p.m. NBC
Six young lawyers work hard and play harder in "For the People," a new Manhattan-set legal drama from Shonda Rhimes. With Hope Davis, Vondie Curtis-Hall and Anna Deavere Smith. 10 p.m. ABC
WEDNESDAY
Turner Classic Movies' weeklong celebration of Elizabeth Taylor continues and includes the actress opposite Rock Hudson and James Dean in director George Stevens' Texas-set 1956 epic "Giant." 8 p.m. TCM
Callie Thorne ("Necessary Roughness") and "The West Wing's" Janel Moloney guest star on a new "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." 9 p.m. NBC
Lewis and Clark make their way to the West Coast — with a little help from Sacagawea — on a new installment of the documentary series "The Men Who Built America: Frontiersmen." 9 p.m. History Channel
THURSDAY
Madness takes its toll: The "2018 NCAA Basketball Tournament" gets up and running with so many games, we're just gonna list the first four. 9 a.m. CBS, 9:30 a.m. TruTV, 10:20 a.m. TNT and 10:50 a.m. TBS
The new special "Tough Mudder: Tougher Together" gets up close and personal with athletes who love mucking about on extreme obstacle courses. 8 p.m. KTLA
Pauly D, JWOWW, the Situation, Snooki, et al., are bound for Miami in the new reality TV special "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation." 8 p.m. MTV
The latest winner struts her stuff on the season finale of "RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars." 8 p.m. VH1
The mystery drama "How to Get Away With Murder" concludes its fourth season. Viola Davis stars. 10 p.m. ABC
Insult comic Jeff Ross and "SNL's" Rob Schneider go mano-a-mano in an all-new "Lip Sync Battle." 10 p.m. Paramount
FRIDAY
And "Benji" was his name-o. That lovable 1970s-era mutt is back in this new family-friendly movie. Any time, Netflix
Four teenage friends brave high school as well as life in their rough L.A. neighborhood in the new coming-of-age comedy-drama series "On My Block." Any time, Netflix
Into the woods: Josh Brolin and "Eastbound and Down's" Danny McBride star in the 2018 indie comedy "The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter." Any time, Netflix
The abuse of cognition-enhanching drugs like Adderall by students, coders and others is examined in the new documentary "Take Your Pills." Any time, Netflix
One man's commune is another man's cult in the new docuseries "Wild Wild Country," which revisits tensions between the followers of Indian guru Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh and local citizens and ranchers in rural Oregon in the 1980s. Any time, Netflix
The new documentary "Beyond the Opposite Sex" follows up with a transgender woman and a transgender man whose stories were first told in 2004's "The Opposite Sex." 9 p.m. Showtime
Kids say and do the darndest things, then a pair of childhood experts explain why, in the new unscripted series "The Secret Life of Kids." 9 and 9:30 p.m. USA
SATURDAY
The new six-part docuseries "Christiane Amanpour: Sex & Love Around the World" sends the veteran journal on a global quest to find out what tickles our collective fancies. 7 and 10 p.m. CNN
Colin Farrell's wounded Union soldier hides out in Nicole Kidman's all-female Southern boarding in Sofia Coppola's 2017 Civil War-era thriller "The Beguiled." With Kirsten Dunst and Elle Fanning. 8 p.m. HBO
Hell hath no fury like "Mommy's Little Angel" in this new made-for-cable thriller about a 12-year-old girl whose mother died under mysterious circumstances. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Paging Stephon! Former cast member Bill Hader returns to host a new "Saturday Night Live." Canadian alt-rockers Arcade Fire are the musical guests. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC
A woman finds romance while trying to keep her cupcake business from crumbling in the new TV movie "The Sweetest Heart." With Julie Gonzalo and Chris McNally. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel
"Houston, we have a problem": A new "History Goes Hollywood" tells the true-life tale behind director Ron Howard's 1995 drama "Apollo 13." Filmmaker Kevin Smith is the host. 11 p.m. History Channel
