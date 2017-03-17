TV This Week, March 19-25: 'Bates Motel,' 'Shots Fired' and more

SUNDAY

The encore special “Robert Osborne’s 20th Anniversary Tribute” is included in a daylong salute to the late film historian and long-serving Turner Classic Movies host. 9 a.m., 5 and 8 p.m. TCM

The second season of the docu-series “The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth” sets its sights on the first 100 days of the Trump administration. 8 p.m. Showtime

The martial arts-fueled drama “Into the Badlands” kicks off a new season. With Daniel Wu and Emily Beecham. 10:05 p.m. AMC

Jennifer Grey, “Who Do You Think You Are?” The “Dirty Dancing” star is up next on a new episode of the celebrity genealogy series. 10 p.m. TLC

MONDAY

Luke Bryan, Celine Dion, John Legend and DJ Khaled lend their expertise to the contestants on new episodes of “The Voice.” 8 p.m. NBC; also Tue.

Crossover alert! A new “Supergirl” launches a story line that concludes the following night on a very special musical episode (!) of “The Flash.” “Hercules’” Kevin Sorbo, “Glee’s” Darren Criss and Teri Hatcher — a former Lois Lane! — guest star. 8 p.m. KTLA; also Tue.

I pity the fool who doesn’t watch Mr. T, Charo, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and other celebs cut a rug on a new season of “Dancing With the Stars.” 8 p.m. ABC

Seeing double: “The Bachelor’s” Emily and Haley Ferguson of get spun off into their own reality series, “The Twins: Happily Ever After?” 8 p.m. Freeform

“Independent Lens” presents “The Bad Kids,” a new documentary about at-risk youth at a continuation high school in California’s Mojave Desert. 10 p.m. KOCE

Pop music’s Rihanna checks into “Bates Motel” for a much-buzzed-about guest arc on a new episode of the “Psycho”-inspired drama. 10 p.m. A&E

A trio of gal pals lives it up in the OKC in the new reality series “Sweet Home Oklahoma.” 10 p.m. Bravo

TUESDAY

Cyndi Lauper reprises her guest role as kooky psychic Avalon Harmonia on the penultimate episode of the forensics drama “Bones.” 9 p.m. Fox

Tyler Perry’s romantic drama “If Loving You Is Wrong” is back for a fourth season. 9 p.m. OWN

“Frontline” returns to the Middle East and the battle against the Islamic State in the new episode “Iraq Uncovered.” 10 p.m. KOCE

The culinary competition “Chopped” serves up a new season. 10 p.m. Food Network

A Mississippi couple restore vintage homes to their former glory while adding a few modern-day upgrades in the new fixer-upper series “Home Town.” 10 p.m. HGTV

Stay thirsty, my friends: The new three-part docu-series “Parched” looks at high-stakes battles, both here and abroad, over access to drinkable water. 10 p.m. National Geographic Channel

Comic-Con types suit up for the new competition series “Cosplay Melee.” “Community’s” Yvette Nicole Brown is the host.10 p.m. Syfy

A dapper TV producer is your guide to the good life in the new reality series “Upscale With Prentice Penny.” 10 p.m. TruTV

WEDNESDAY

Two racially charged shootings threaten to tear apart a North Carolina town in the ripped-from-the-headlines 10-part drama “Shots Fired.” With Sanaa Lathan, Stephan James, Stephen Moyer, Helen Hunt and Richard Dreyfuss. 8 p.m. Fox

The music-biz drama “Empire” offers its midseason premiere. With Terrence Howard and Taraji P. Henson. 9 p.m. Fox

Better pack a parka, the docu-series “The Last Alaskans” is back for a third season. 9 p.m. Discovery Channel

It’s all about burritos on the season premiere of “Cooks vs. Cons.” 9 p.m. Food Network

Funny folks like Chris Hardwick share personal stories about their favorite pop songs, then they sing ’em, in the new series “The Comedy Jam.” 10 p.m. Comedy Central

THURSDAY

The tricky topic of jokes about race is explored on a new episode of “The History of Comedy.” 7 and 10 p.m. CNN

And … action! Series star America Ferrera takes a turn behind the camera directing a new episode of the sitcom “Superstore.” 8 p.m. NBC

Zach Galifianakis is done clowning around — for now — on the season finale of the quirky comedy “Baskets.” 10 p.m. FX

FRIDAY

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin are back as “Grace and Frankie” for a third season of their streaming comedy-drama. Any time, Netflix

You hate her, you really hate her! Oscar winner Melissa Leo portrays atheist crusader Madalyn Murray O’Hair in the new bio-drama “The Most Hated Woman in America.” Peter Fonda also stars. Any time, Netflix

Mandy Moore lets down her hair again and reprises her voice role as Rapunzel in the new animated spin-off “Tangled: The Series.” 7:30 p.m. Disney Channel

Jason Statham kicks butt, doesn’t bother taking names, in the 2016 action sequel “Mechanic: Resurrection.” Jessica Alba and Tommy Lee Jones also star. 8 p.m. Cinemax

The competition series “RuPaul’s Drag Race” sashays over to a new network for its ninth-season premiere. 8 p.m. VH1

Former series regular John Noble pays a return visit to “Sleepy Hollow” on a new episode of the supernatural drama. 9 p.m. Fox

Heartland rocker John Mellencamp and former Hootie & the Blowfish frontman Darius Rucker share the stage on a new installment of the concert series “Crossroads.” 9 p.m. CMT

SATURDAY

Jeff Goldblum and Bill Pullman return in 2016’s so-bad-you-might-just-be-rooting-for-the-aliens-this-time-around sci-fi sequel “Independence Day: Resurgence.” 8 p.m. HBO

Hell hath no fury like a man who rescues a woman from a shark only to see his affections spurned in the 2017 thriller “Stalker’s Prey.” With Cynthia Gibb and Saxon Sharbino. 8 p.m. Lifetime

The nature series “Planet Earth II” concludes with a look at how wildlife fares in today’s cities. A special making-of episode follows. 9 and 10:10 BBC America