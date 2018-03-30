TV This Week, April 1-7: 'Legion,' 'Jesus Christ Superstar' and more

SUNDAY
John O'Hurley and David Frei return to host the "Beverly Hills Dog Show" at the not even close to Beverly Hills-adjacent Fairplex in Pomona. 6 p.m. USA
Ecce homo: John Legend sings the lead role in "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert," based on the classic Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice rock opera. With Sara Bareilles as Mary Magdalene and Alice Cooper as King Herod. 8 p.m. NBC
"Sherlock's" Benedict Cumberbatch and "Boardwalk Empire's" Kelly Macdonald play parents whose young daughter is abducted in an adaptation of Ian McEwan's 1987 novel "The Child in Time" airing on "Masterpiece." 9 p.m. KOCE
There's drama with a capital "D" onstage as well as behind the scenes for the cast of a touring African American theater production called "Your Husband Is Cheating on Us" in this new reality series. 9 p.m. Bravo
John Gotti, former head of the Gambino crime family, is profiled on a new installment of "Kingpin." 9 p.m. History Channel
MONDAY
March Madness comes to an end in April with the championship game of the "2018 NCAA Basketball Tournament." From the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. 6 p.m. TBS
He had a dream: The new documentary "King in the Wilderness" marks the 50th anniversary of the death of civil-rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 8 p.m. HBO
Abracadabra! The new special "Penn & Teller: April Fool Us Day" features behind-the-scenes footage from the magic-and-comedy duo's TV showcase. Alyson Hannigan hosts. 9 p.m. KTLA
Time-traveling refugees — from the future! — land in a sleepy town in coastal Oregon in the new sci-fi drama "The Crossing." With Steve Zahn, Natalie Martinez and Sandrine Holt. 8 p.m. ABC
Shahin Najafi, an Iranian musician who ran afoul of clerics in his home country, is profiled in the documentary "When God Sleeps" on a new "Independent Lens." 10 p.m. KOCE
TUESDAY
The star of "Fatal Attraction," "Wall Street," "Basic Instinct," etc., chats about his life and career in the new special "Live From the TCM Classic Film Festival: Michael Douglas." Ben Mankiewicz hosts. 5 and 8:30 p.m. TCM
Chip and Joanna Gaines, we hardly knew ye: The home-renovation series "Fixer Upper" airs its series finale. 9 p.m. HGTV
After the season premiere of "Little People, Big World" comes the debut of the similar series "My Little Life." 9 and 10 p.m. TLC
Dan Stevens isn't crazy, he's just a mega-powerful mutant in a second season of the brain-bending sci-fi drama "Legion." With Rachel Keller, Aubrey Plaza, Jean Smart, Amber Midthunder and Jemaine Clement. 10 p.m. FX
"30 Rock's" Tracy Morgan plays an ex-con who returns to his now-gentrified Brooklyn neighborhood after a 15-year stretch in prison in the new sitcom "The Last O.G." With Tiffany Haddish ("Girlstrip") and Cedric the Entertainer. 10:30 p.m. TBS
They're holding a "Make America Great-A-Thon" on a special edition of the satirical series "The President Show." 11 p.m. Comedy Central
WEDNESDAY
A young black girl in Britain is abducted just before her adoption by a white family on a second season of the imported anthology series "National Treasure." Any time, Hulu
"Nature" gets up close and personal with insects in the macrolepidopteran clade Rhopalocera from the order Lepidoptera in the new episode "Sex, Lies and Butterflies." 8 p.m. KOCE
Ready for her closeup: Bella Thorne is still "Famous in Love" as the Tinseltown-set drama returns for a second season with two new episodes. 8 and 9 p.m. Freeform
If they can make it there, "The Real Housewives of New York City" can make it anywhere as this reality series returns for a 10th season. 9 p.m. Bravo
The culinary competition "Iron Chef Gauntlet" fires up a second season. Alton Brown hosts. 9 p.m. Food Network
Martin Luther King Jr. is also remembered in the new documentaries "Martin Luther King Jr.: Marked Man" and "I Am MLK Jr." 9 p.m. National Geographic Channel; 9 p.m. Paramount Network
THURSDAY
Fore! Pro golf's finest vie for the green jacket as the "2018 Masters Tournament" tees off in Augusta, Ga. Noon ESPN
They're baaack. Snooki, JWOWW, The Situation and all the rest reunite in Miami for the new reality-series followup "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation." 8 p.m. MTV
The rebooted sitcom "Will & Grace" ends its ninth season. With Debra Messing, Eric McCormack , Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes. 9 p.m. NBC
We do declare, the Savannah, Ga.-set reality series "Southern Charm" is back for a fifth season. 9 p.m. Bravo
Oscar winner Catherine Zeta-Jones and designer Zac Posen serve as guest judges when "Project Runway All Stars" wraps its sixth season. Alyssa Milano hosts. 9 p.m. Lifetime
The con's back on in a second season of the crime drama "Imposters." Inbar Lavi stars. 10 p.m. Bravo
FRIDAY
Take the field with the Michigan Wolverines on a college football-themed edition of the docu-series "All or Nothing." Mark Harmon ("NCIS") narrates. Any time, Amazon
A young basketball phenom tries to keep his hoop dreams alive in the new indie drama "Amateur." With Michael Rainey Jr. and "The Good Wife's" Josh Charles. Any time, Netflix
Hip-hop star Jay-Z, who needs no introduction, is David Letterman's guest on a new "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman." Any time, Netflix
Be here now: The new documentary short "Ram Dass, Going Home" is a meditation on the works and words of the 1970s-era spiritual guru. Any time, Netflix
Dave Franco and "Broad City's" Abbi Jacobson play a brother and sister confronting the former's heroin addiction in the gritty 2018 indie drama "6 Ballons." Tim Matheson and Jane Kaczmarek also star. Any time, Netflix
It's Greeks, 1, Trojans, 0, in the imported series "Troy, Fall of a City." With Tom Weston-Jones and Frances O'Connor. Any time, Netflix
A courageous canine voiced by "Frozen's" Josh Gad is reincarnated as various other dogs over the course of several decades in Lasse Hallström's 2017 dramedy "A Dog's Purpose." Dennis Quaid also stars. 8 p.m. Showtime
SATURDAY
Al Pacino portrays disgraced Penn State football coach Joe Paterno in director Barry Levinson's fact-based 2018 drama "Paterno." With Kathy Baker. 8 p.m. HBO
A devious OB-GYN has designs on another woman's unborn child in the thriller "Evil Doctor." With Dina Meyer and Jen Lilley. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Ty Pennington, Carter Oosterhouse and the eternally perky Paige Davis are all back for a reboot of the home-renovation series "Trading Spaces." 8 p.m. TLC
"Black Panther's" Chadwick Boseman sinks his claws into hosting a new "Saturday Night Live." Bronx-born rapper Cardi B is the musical guest. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC
A commoner (Megan Park) gets romanced — rather royally, we might add — in the new TV movie "Once Upon a Prince." Jonathan Keltz also stars. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel
Customized TV Listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download TV listings for the week of April 1 - 7, 2018, in PDF format