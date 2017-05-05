TV This Week, May 7-13: 'I Love Dick,' 'Jason Bourne' and more

SUNDAY

They want their baby back, baby back, baby back, in the new thriller “Cradle Swapping.” With Amanda Clayton and Brandon Barash. 8 p.m. Lifetime

The long-running “Fast & Furious” franchise is feted at the newly expanded “2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards” — that’s right, they’re doing TV now, too. Adam Devine (“Workaholics”) emcees the festivities at the Shrine Auditorium. 8 p.m. MTV; also BET, Comedy Central, Spike, TV Land and VH1

Journalist Martin Bashir and others remember the princess gone too soon in the special “The Last 100 Days of Diana.” 9 p.m. ABC

It’s the end of the third season of “The Last Man on Earth” as we know it, and we’ll feel fine only if Will Forte’s quirky comedy comes back for a fourth. 9 p.m. Fox

The WWII-era period drama “Home Fires” airs its series finale on “Masterpiece.” 9 p.m. KOCE

The high-stakes drama “Billions” closes the books on its second season. With Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis. 10 p.m. Showtime

The satirical series “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” hits the 100-episode mark. 10:30 p.m. HBO

MONDAY

Last laughs: The sitcoms “Kevin Can Wait,” “Superior Donuts” and “The Great Indoors” end their freshman seasons. 8, 9 and 9:30 p.m. CBS

“Independent Lens” presents “The Prison in Twelve Landscapes,” a new documentary that explores how America’s mass-incarceration crisis impacts individuals as well as entire communities. 10 p.m. KOCE

Fiddle-dee-dee! The reality series “Southern Charm” now has a companion, the Georgia-set spinoff “Southern Charm Savannah.” 10 p.m. Bravo

Mary J. Blige, Ludacris, et al., pay very personal tribute to the ladies who raised them in the new special “Dear Mama: An Event to Honor Moms.” La La Anthony and Anthony Anderson host. 10 p.m. VH1

TUESDAY

If you look up the word “sardonic” in the dictionary, you’ll see a picture of the veteran comic starring in the all-new standup special “Norm Macdonald: Hitler’s Dog, Gossip & Trickery.” Any time, Netflix

“Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s” Eliza Dushku begins a three-episode guest arc on the Michael Weatherly legal drama “Bull.” 9 p.m. CBS

“Frontline” looks at who’s making big bank on public housing for the poor in the new exposé “Poverty, Politics and Profit.” 10 p.m. KOCE

Still tied to their apron strings, eh? Celebrity chefs team with their respective moms on a special edition of “Chopped.” 10 p.m. Food Network

WEDNESDAY

The historical drama “Underground” ends its second season. 7 p.m. WGN America

The two-part episode “Dolphins: Spy in the Pod” concludes on “Nature.” 8 p.m. KOCE

Former cast member Shemar Moore returns for the 12th-season finale of the procedural drama “Criminal Minds.” Jane Lynch also guest stars. 9 p.m. CBS

The sitcom “black-ish” ends its third season. With Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross. 9:30 p.m. ABC

It’s all about orchids on the conclusion of the two-part nature special “Plants Behaving Badly.” 10 p.m. KOCE

“Cougar Town’s” Busy Philipps gets busy singing on the freshman-season finale of “The Comedy Jam.” 10 p.m. Comedy Central

THURSDAY

A new “Soundtracks: Songs That Defined History” remembers the flood of benefit concerts, musical tributes, etc., that arose in the wake of Hurricane Katrina in 2005. 7 and 10 p.m. CNN

More last laughs: “The Big Bang Theory” ends its 10th season, and the Anna Faris-Allison Janney sitcom “Mom” its fourth. 8 and 9 p.m. CBS

The “Archie Comics”-inspired mystery-drama “Riverdale” wraps its freshman season. 9 p.m. KTLA

Clung-clung! The unscripted series “60 Days In” ends its another season. 9 p.m. A&E

Former NBA great Charles Barkley talks to folks all over the country about the often divisive topic of race in the two-night, four-part special “American Race.” 9 and 10 p.m. TNT; also Fri.

“Scandal’s” Bellamy Young and “How to Get Away With Murder’s” Matt McGorry face off on a new “Lip Sync Battle.” 10 p.m. Spike

FRIDAY

And don’t call her Shirley: “Anne” is an all-new adaptation of “Anne of Green Gables,” Lucy Maud Montgomery’s classic novel about an irrepressible orphan girl in late 19th-century Canada. Amybeth McNulty stars. Any time, Netflix

An academic’s wife (Kathryn Hahn) wishes there were no degrees of separation between herself and a hunky cowboy/artist named Dick (Kevin Bacon) in “I Love Dick,” a new Texas-set comedy-drama from “Transparent” creator Jill Soloway. Any time, Amazon

Dev’s back! “Parks & Rec’s” Aziz Ansari returns with a second season of his NYC-set comedy “Master of None.” Any time, Netflix.

The new documentary “Get Me Roger Stone” profiles the Trump campaign advisor and longtime political operator. Any time, Netflix

Aloha! “Hawaii Five-0” ends its seventh season. With Alex O’Loughlin and Scott Caan. 9 p.m. CBS

SATURDAY

Matt Damon is back to kick more butt in the serviceable 2016 action-franchise entry “Jason Bourne.” Tommy Lee Jones and Alicia Vikander also star. 8 p.m. HBO

He ought to be defrocked in the new fact-based thriller “Sinister Minister.” With Nikki Howard, Rachel Whittle and Jeff Marchelletta. 8 p.m. Lifetime

One-woman comedy wrecking crew Melissa McCarthy takes another turn hosting “Saturday Night Live.” The singing-sisters act HAIM is the musical guest. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC

When her dear abbey turns deadly, a nun is tasked with investigating in the mystery tale “Sometimes the Good Kill.” With Susie Abromeit and Amanda Brugel. 10 p.m. Lifetime