TV This Week, May 20-26: 'Picnic at Hanging Rock' and more

SUNDAY
Kelly Clarkson is your hostess with the mostest for this year's "Billboard Music Awards." Janet Jackson will receive a career-achievement award, and slated performers include Jennifer Lopez, Ke$ha, Demi Lovato and Christina Aguilera. From Las Vegas. 5 and 8 p.m. NBC
They'll be belting out the tunes on the two-night season finale of the rebooted "American Idol." 8 p.m. ABC; 9 p.m. Mon.
"Till death do us part" might be coming sooner rather than later in the new thriller "Deadly Matrimony." With Katherine Bailess and Damon Dayoub. 8 p.m. Lifetime
"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" fans, we've got some bad news and some good news. The bad news? The Andy Samberg cop comedy is airing its last episode … on Fox. The good news? It will return at some future date on NBC. 8:30 p.m. Fox
Couples trying to cope with one partner's decision to come out as transgender share their stories in the new docuseries "Lost in Transition." 10:05 p.m. TLC
MONDAY
They'll also be belting out the tunes on the two-night season finale of "The Voice." 8 p.m. NBC; 9 p.m. Tue.
See which sports star will be adding a mirror-ball trophy to their trophy case on the finale of the all-athletes edition of "Dancing With the Stars." 8 p.m. ABC
Lovely ladies vie for the crown at the "2018 Miss USA" competition in Shreveport, La. Celebrity power couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey host the proceedings. 8 p.m. Fox
Former Secretary of State John Kerry, et al., look back at the foreign-policy challenges they faced during "The Final Year" of the Obama administration in this new documentary from filmmaker Greg Barker ("Manhunt"). 8 p.m. HBO
Jon Cryer, "Who Do You Think You Are?" The "Two and a Half Men" star is up first on the return of the celebrity genealogy series. And second episode features "Orange Is the New Black's" Laverne Cox. 9 and 10 p.m. TLC
"Game of Thrones' " Lena Headey goes "Running Wild With Bear Grylls" through a remote and rocky corner of Spain in this new episode of the celebrity outdoor-adventure series. 10 p.m. NBC
"Independent Lens" presents "ACORN and the Firestorm," a new documentary about the controversial investigation that brought down the national community organizing group. 10 p.m. KOCE
TUESDAY
The star of the dearly departed comedy-drama "One Mississippi" rebounds in the new stand-up special "Tig Notaro: Happy To Be Here." Any time, Netflix
"NCIS" concludes its 15th season. Mark Harmon stars. 8 p.m. CBS
After the season finale of the "Roseanne" reboot comes the one-hour series finale of the family sitcom "The Middle." 8 and 8:30 p.m. ABC
The new series "The Great American Read" takes a "novel" approach to counting down your fellow citizens' 100 favorite books. Meredith Vieira hosts. 8 p.m. KOCE
Zebras and camels and llamas, oh my! Meet a family that keeps those critters and more on their 16-acre ranch in the new reality series "Our Wild Life." 10 p.m. TLC
WEDNESDAY
See who outwitted, outplayed and outlasted whom on the season finale of "Survivor." The usual live reunion special follows. 8 and 10 p.m. CBS
The Lee Daniels music-biz dramas "Empire" and "Star" end their respective seasons. 8 and 9 p.m. Fox
Illegal trafficking of the humble pangolin, a.k.a. the scaly anteater, makes it "The World's Most Wanted Animal" as you'll see on this new episode of "Nature." 8 p.m. KOCE
"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" ends its 19th season. Mariska Hargitay stars. 9 p.m. NBC
"Can We Make Life?" The limits of genetic engineering, and the ethical implications of same, are pondered in this new episode of "Nova Wonders." 9 p.m. KOCE
"20/20" previews the season's potential box-office hits and misses in "Lights, Camera, Summer!" 10 p.m. ABC
THURSDAY
Celebrities compete for a worthy cause — helping children living in poverty — in special Red Nose Day editions of "American Ninja Warrior" and "Hollywood Game Night," followed by an all-new star-studded "Red Nose Day" fundraiser hosted by Chris Hardwick. 8, 9 and 10 p.m. NBC
Boo! The new hidden-camera special "Terrence Howard's Fright Club" has the "Empire" actor pulling spooky pranks on unsuspecting fans. 8 p.m. Fox
They're taking it to the stage on last time on the season finale of the talent competition "Showtime at the Apollo." Steve Harvey hosts. 9 p.m. Fox
FRIDAY
"Community's" Gillian Jacobs, "SNL's" Vanessa Bayer, and "2 Dope Queens' " Phoebe Robinson play gal pals who party hard in "Ibiza" off the coast of Spain in this new romantic comedy. Any time, Netflix
"Game of Thrones' " Natalie Dormer plays the headmistress at a girls school in turn-of-the-last century Australia in "Picnic at Hanging Rock," a new six-part mystery drama based on the novel that also inspired the 1975 Peter Weir film. Any time, Amazon
They're one Chevy Chase shy of a "Three Amigos!" reunion in the new comedy special "Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life." Any time, Netflix
"My Last Days," the reality series about ordinary people facing terminal illnesses, returns with new episodes. 8 p.m. KTLA
Goooooooooooal! The new docuseries "Phenoms" profiles up-and-coming soccer stars looking to score big at the 2018 World Cup tournament in Russia. 9 p.m. Fox
Get a behind-the-scenes look at Lincoln Center's hallowed Metropolitan Opera House on a special edition of "Great Performances." 9 p.m. KOCE
"Empire's" Jussie Smollett dives into the contentious debate over the removal of Confederate monuments from public spaces on a new "America Divided." 9 p.m. Epix
An MMA announcer speaks candidly about his battle with mental illness in the new documentary "Mauro Ranallo: Bipolar Rock 'N' Roller." 9 p.m. Showtime
SATURDAY
A young white woman from a working-class town in New Jersey tries make her name in the rap-music game in 2017 indie drama "Patti Cake$." Danielle Macdonald stars. 8 p.m. HBO
Laura Dern ("Big Little Lies") plays a journalist reflecting on an inappropriate sexual relationship she had as a young teen and therein lies "The Tale" in this 2018 drama. With Jason Ritter, Frances Conroy, John Heard, Common and Ellen Burstyn. 10 p.m. HBO
Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download TV listings for the week of May 20 - 26, 2018, in PDF format