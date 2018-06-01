TV This Week, June 3-9: 'Sense8,' 'Pose,' 'Dietland' and more

SUNDAY
It’s Warriors vs. Cavs for the umpteenth time as the “2018 NBA Finals” continue with Game 2. 5 p.m. ABC; also 6 p.m. Wed. and Fri.
There’s a bear there, so beware in the new Alaska-set unscripted series “Fear Island.” 8 p.m. Animal Planet
Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Meghan Trainor, Miguel, 5 Seconds of Summer and Janelle Monàe and her ever-present suspenders will hit the stage for the summer concert special “iHeartRadio Wango Tango.” 8 p.m. Freefrom
Where are they registered? It matters not in the new true crime series “A Wedding and a Murder.” 8 p.m. Oxygen
Strike a “Pose” with this new drama from the creators of “American Horror Story” that celebrates the LGBTQ-centric ballroom scene in 1980s NYC. With Evan Peters, Kate Mara and James Van Der Beek. 9 p.m. FX
Inmates serving decades long sentences for crimes they swear they did not commit share their stories in “Paradise Lost” filmmaker Joe Berlinger’s new six-part documentary series “Wrong Man.” 9 p.m. Starz
“Manhunter’s” Brian Cox plays a Murdoch-like mogul presiding over a media empire as well as a fractious family in the new drama series “Succession.” 10 p.m. HBO
MONDAY
The South Side of Chicago is the baddest part of town for five high school students in the new online drama “Five Points.” Noon, Facebook
The Vegas Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals face off in Game 4 of pro hockey’s “Stanley Cup Final.” 5 p.m. NBC
“So You Think You Can Dance” steps up with a 15th season. With judges Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy and Vanessa Hudgens and host Cat Deeley. 8 p.m. Fox
The new exposé “The Plot Against America” tells of the not-exactly-cold war being waged on the United States by Russia’s intelligence agencies. 8 p.m. A&E
“The Fosters,” we hardly knew ye. This blended-family drama starring Teri Polo and Sherri Saum ends its run with a special three-night finale event. 8 p.m. Freeform; also Tue.-Wed.
“Whose Line Is It Anyway?” That is the question as this improv-comedy sketch show returns with new episodes. With Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie and host Aisha Tyler. 9 and 9:30 p.m. KTLA
A plus-sized writer (Joy Nash) gets a gig working for the editor (Julianna Margulies) of a New York fashion mag — and then things get weird — in the new drama “Dietland.” 9 p.m. AMC; also SundanceTV
Hilary Duff, “Who Do You Think You Are?” The “Lizzie McGuire” star and onetime teen idol is up next on the celebrity genealogy series. 9 p.m. TLC
The new special “RFK: The Kennedy Family Remembers” finds the children of the U.S. senator slain in 1968 reminiscing about their famous father. 10 p.m. History Channel
The new special “When Fates Collide: The Mary Decker & Zola Budd Story” revisits a controversial incident from the 1984 Olympics here in L.A. 10 p.m. TLC
TUESDAY
A new season of “Intervention” will focus on the stories of everyday people battling opioid addiction. 8 p.m. A&E
It’s a good thing: Martha Stewart begins her stint as a guest judge on “Chopped.” 9 p.m. Food Network
They’ll be slapping on the goop as special-effects makeup competition “Face Off’ returns for a 13th cycle. 9 p.m. Syfy
“Humans,” the sentient-androids sci-fi drama that isn’t “Westworld,” is back for a third season. With Gemma Chan and Ivanno Jeremiah. 10 p.m. AMC
The Sutton Foster comedy “Younger” and the sitcom “Teachers” return for their fifth and third seasons, respectively. 10 and 10:35 p.m. TV Land
WEDNESDAY
A CIA analyst (Max Irons) uncovers a conspiracy and goes on the lam in “Condor,” a new series based on the 1975 Robert Redford thriller “Three Days of the Condor.” With William Hurt, Brendan Fraser and Mira Sorvino. 7 p.m. Audience Network
Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, Luke Bryant and Kelsea Ballerini are among the performers bringing the twang at the “CMT Music Awards 2018.” Little Big Town hosts the proceedings from Nashville. 8 p.m. CMT; also Paramount Network, TV Land
Conventional warfare is getting even less conventional, as detailed in the new documentary “Rise of the Superbombs.” 8 p.m. History Channel
THURSDAY
More music-biz hopefuls step up to the mike on the Season 2 premiere of “The Four: Battle for Stardom.” With Sean “Diddy” Combs, DJ Khaled, Meghan Trainor and your host, Fergie. 8 p.m. Fox
Two teens with superpowers suffer the slings and arrows of adolescence in the new series “Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger.” With Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph. 8 and 9 p.m. Freeform
The country-music drama “Nashville” kicks off the back half of its sixth and final season. With Hayden Panettiere. 9 p.m. CMT
Alicia Silverstone is not entirely clueless as a newly single mom trying to have it all in 1970s L.A. in the new drama “American Woman.” With Mena Suvari. 10 p.m. Paramount Network
FRIDAY
Now feel this! Canceled after two seasons, “Sense8” — the Wachowskis’ mind-bending, globe-spanning and deeply moving sci-fi action-drama about eight former strangers who share a profound psychic connection — returns to wrap things up with a feature-length final episode. Any time, Netflix
British comic Romesh Ranganathan is “Just Another Immigrant” trying to make a life for himself and his family here in L.A. in this new series. 9 and 9:30 p.m. Showtime
The new standup special “Erik Griffin: AmERIKan Warrior” has the comic weighing in on political protests, white guilt, and similar hot-button issues. 10 p.m. Showtime
SATURDAY
Justify has a shot at claiming horse racing’s coveted Triple Crown at the 150th running of the “Belmont Stakes.” From Elmont, N.Y. 1 p.m. NBC
This is your captain speaking: Tom Cruise plays a former airline pilot running guns for the CIA while simultaneously smuggling cocaine for a Colombian cartel in Doug Liman’s fact-based 2017 action comedy “American Made.” 8 p.m. HBO
A wicked stepfather faces “A Daughter’s Revenge” in this new made-for-cable thriller starring Jessica Sipos and Linden Ashby. 8 p.m. Lifetime
After the 10th-season premiere of “Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta,” it’s the debut of the reality series “I Want THAT Wedding.” 8 and 9 p.m. TLC
“The Perfect Bride’s” Pascale Hutton and Kavan Smith are getting hitched in the new made-for-cable sequel “The Perfect Bride: Wedding Bells.” 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel
“Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s,” the reality series about a family-run soul-food restaurant in St. Louis, serves up its final episodes. 9 and 10 p.m. OWN
A woman contends with her “Psycho Brother-In-Law” in this new thriller starring Brittany Falardeau and Zach Gold. 10:05 p.m. Lifetime
