TV This Week, June 10-16: 'Strange Angel,' 'Tosca,' the FIFA World Cup and more

SUNDAY
The cultural fallout from the defeat of the Confederacy in the Civil War is examined on the season finale of “Legends & Lies.” 5 and 8 p.m. Fox News Channel
Winning the lottery often adds up to mo’ money, mo’ problems, as detailed in a new edition of the documentary series “Cover Story.” 7 p.m. GSN
The musical comedies “Mean Girls” and “SpongeBob SquarePants” — who says Broadway doesn’t have any more original ideas? — are tied with 12 noms apiece at “The 72nd Annual Tony Awards.” Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban are the hosts. 8 p.m. CBS
It’s Kim and Kanye, et al., versus miscellaneous members of the Jenner-Kardashian clan on the return of “Celebrity Family Feud.” Steve Harvey hosts. 8 p.m. ABC
Eric Roberts’ bedside manner shows no signs of improving in the new made-for-cable three-quel “Stalked by My Doctor: Patient’s Revenge.” 8 p.m. Lifetime
The rebooted game shows “The $100,000 Pyramid” and “To Tell the Truth” also return. Michael Strahan hosts the former, Anthony Anderson the latter. 9 p.m. ABC
Whither the Zanzibar leopard? That is the question on the series premiere of “Extinct or Alive.” 9 p.m. Animal Planet
Hosts Giada De Laurentiis and Bobby Flay put a fresh batch of would-be celebrity chefs though their paces on a new season of “Food Network Star.” 9 p.m. Food Network
The NYC-set drama “Billions” ends its third season. Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis stars. 9 p.m. Showtime
Desna (Niecy Nash) is definitely colluding with the Russian mob as the darkly comic crime drama “Claws” begins its sophomore season. Franka Potente and Sheryl Lee Ralph join the series in recurring roles. 9 p.m. TNT
MONDAY
Detectives open their case files and tell of the personal toll taken by working tough cases in the new docuseries “The Price of Duty.” 8 p.m. Oxygen
The new documentary “David Cassidy: The Last Session” remembers the former teen idol and “Partridge Family” star who died in 2017. 9 p.m. A&E
Molly Shannon, “Who Do You Think You Are?” The former “SNL” alum is up next on the celebrity genealogy series. 9 p.m. TLC
TUESDAY
The art-history series “Civilizations” returns with new episodes. Liev Schreiber narrates. 8 p.m. KOCE
They’re maybe gonna make it after all as the drama “The Bold Type” returns for a second season. With Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee and Meghann Fahy. 8 and 9 p.m. Freeform
The new seven-part docuseries “The Last Defense” looks at the cases of two people, a man and a woman, each awaiting execution on Death Row for separate murders they claim they did not commit. 10 p.m. ABC
If you have to ask, etc., as the real estate-themed reality series “Million Dollar Listing New York” returns for a seventh season. 10 p.m. Bravo
Our mutant hero (Dan Stevens) faces an uncertain future as sci-fi drama “Legion” ends its second season. 10 p.m. FX
WEDNESDAY
Fierce fighters at the tip of the proverbial spear are saluted in the new documentary series “Navy SEALs: America’s Secret Warriors.” 8 p.m. History Channel
The new reality series “Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back” sends the often hot-headed celebrity chef on a cross-country crusade to help save failing eateries. 9 p.m. Fox
Have RV, will travel: Daughter Kelly Osbourne gets in on the act in a new season of the reality series “Ozzy and Jack’s World Detour.” 9 p.m. A&E
Dino-bike! “Jurassic World’s” Chris Pratt is in the market for a custom-made dinosaur-themed ride on a new “Misfit Garage.” 9 p.m. Discovery Channel
The reality series “Wahlburgers” serves up a ninth season. 10 p.m. A&E
THURSDAY
A D.I.Y. rocket scientist (Jack Reynor) in 1930s L.A. also enjoys such extracurricular activities as ritual sex and studying the occult in the new fact-based streaming drama “Strange Angel.” Any time, CBS All Access
Russia and Saudi Arabia get the ball rolling in the opening match of soccer's “2018 FIFA World Cup.” From Moscow. 8 a.m. Fox
Marlon Wayans stars in a second season of his eponymous sitcom “Marlon.” 9 and 9:30 p.m. NBC
Abby’s (Lisa Edelstein) still trying to get on with her life as the comedy-drama “Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce” starts its fifth and final season. 10 p.m. Bravo
Survivalists from seasons past are deposited in the wilds of Mongolia in hopes of taking home a cool half a mil on a fifth season of the unscripted series “Alone.” 10 p.m. History Channel
“American Woman” costars Alicia Silverstone and Mena Suvari face off in an all-new “Lip Sync Battle.” 10:30 p.m. Paramount Network
FRIDAY
More schlubby guys get the makeovers they so sorely need as the reboot of the reality series “Queer Eye” returns with new episodes. Any time, Netflix
Meanwhile, back at “The Ranch.” This Colorado-set sitcom starring Ashton Kutcher, Danny Masterson, Sam Elliott and Debra Winger kicks off a third season. Any time, Netflix
Zoey Deutsch and “Scream Queens’” Glen Powell play harried executive assistants scheming to maneuver their respective bosses (Lucy Liu, Taye Diggs) into a relationship in the 2018 rom-com “Set It Up.” Any time, Netflix
Time’s almost up for “12 Monkeys.” The sci-fi drama launches its fourth and final season with a trio of new episodes. With Aaron Stanford and Amanda Schull. 8, 8:57 and 9:55 p.m. Syfy
Stella, we hardly knew ye. Seriously. The now-canceled Lucy Hale dramedy “Life Sentence” ends its run after a single, short season. 9 p.m. KTLA
Soprano Sonya Yoncheva sings the title role of “Tosca” in Puccini’s classic mix of political thriller and romantic tragedy on a new “Great Performances at the Met.” With tenor Vittorio Grigolo. 9 p.m. KOCE
SATURDAY
Kate Winslet and Idris Elba are plane-crash survivors who have a heck of a hike ahead of them in the 2017 drama “The Mountain Between Us.” 8 p.m. HBO
It’s “Love at First Dance” for a dance instructor (“Glee’s” Becca Tobin) and another woman’s fiancé in this new made-for-cable romantic fable. Niall Matter (“When Calls the Heart”) also stars. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel
