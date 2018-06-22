TV This Week, June 24-30: 'GLOW,' 'It' and more

SUNDAY
The season finale of “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” has the dearly departed celebrity chef visiting the remote Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan. 6 and 9 p.m. CNN
Hey, ladies! Nicki Minaj and Janelle Monàe are among the performers slated for the “2018 BET Awards.” Jamie Foxx is the host. 8 p.m. BET; also Logo, MTV, TV Land and VH1.
A webcam stalker makes a coed’s life a living hell in the new thriller “A Night to Regret.” With Mollee Gray and Marguerite Moreau. 8 p.m. Lifetime
DC Morse (Shaun Evans) is back on the case in new episodes of “Endeavour” on “Masterpiece.” 9 and 10:30 p.m. KOCE
The park will be closing in 90 minutes in the expanded Season 2 finale of the sci-fi drama “Westworld.” With Anthony Hopkins, Ed Harris, Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton and Jeffrey Wright. 9 p.m. HBO
Tulip’s (Ruth Negga) life hangs in the balance on the Season 3 premiere of the supernatural drama “Preacher.” Dominic Cooper also stars. 10 p.m. AMC
MONDAY
More illusionists line up to try to stump the comedy-magic duo on the return of “Penn & Teller: Fool Us.” 8 p.m. KTLA
The Mormon lead singer of the band Imagine Dragons challenges his church’s stance on homosexuality, same-sex marriage and LGBTQ rights in the new documentary “Believer.” 8 p.m. HBO
There will be slime, along with trivia questions and wacky physical challenges, in a reboot of the classic kids’ game show “Double Dare.” Liza Koshy is the host, while original host Marc Summers supplies color commentary. 8 p.m. Nickelodeon
That asteroid ain’t here yet, but it’s a-comin’ on a second season of the sci-fi drama “Salvation.” With Santiago Cabrera and Jennifer Finnigan. 9 p.m. CBS
The last days of the King of Pop are revisited in the new special “Cultureshock: Michael Jackson’s Final Curtain.” 9 p.m. A&E
Love is a multilayered thing in the new baking competition “Wedding Cake Championship.” 9 p.m. Food Network
Attorneys for Ted Bundy, Timothy McVeigh, et al., discuss what it was like to represent such reviled clients in the new docu-series “In Defense Of.” 9 p.m. Oxygen
An opera singer from South Korea teaches choral music to children in India in the documentary “Singing With Angry Bird” on a new “POV.” 10 p.m. KOCE
TUESDAY
“W. Kamau Bell: Private School Negro” is a new standup special starring the comic and host of CNN’s “United Shades of America.” Any time, Netflix
“Mindhunter’s” Anna Torv plays an Australian journalist who risks her life to expose a vast government conspiracy in the imported series “Secret City.” Jacki Weaver (“Silver Linings Playbook”) also stars. Any time, Netflix
WEDNESDAY
Oh, brother! The reality competition “Big Brother” is back for a 20th cycle. Julie Chen hosts. 8 p.m. CBS; also Thu., 9 p.m.
Here comes the story of the hurricanes: The destruction caused by Harvey, Irma and Maria in 2017 is surveyed in the episode “Rise of the Superstorms” on a new “Nova.” 9 p.m. KOCE
Is there life on Mars? Yes, yes, there is. The sci-fi/action drama “The Expanse” wraps its three-season run on Syfy, only to return sometime in the not-too-distant future on Amazon’s streaming service. With Steven Strait and Shohreh Aghdashloo. 9 and 9:45 p.m. Syfy
THURSDAY
The winning drag queen struts her stuff on the season finale of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Followed by the fifth-annual “VH1 Trailblazer Honors,” where TV producer Ryan Murphy (“Glee,” “American Horror Story”) is among the honorees. 8 and 9:30 p.m. VH1
Rising country-music star Luke Combs and old-school soul singer Leon Bridges share the stage on a new edition of “CMT Crossroads.” 10 p.m. CMT
The closing night of Turner Classic Movies’ monthlong celebration of classic musicals includes Oscar winners Liza Minnelli and Joel Grey in director Bob Fosse’s 1972 adaptation of Kander & Ebb’s “Cabaret.” 11 p.m. TCM
FRIDAY
The brawling beauties of “GLOW” are back in action for a second season of this comedy set in the world of professional wrestling in L.A. in the 1980s. With Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin and Marc Maron. Any time, Netflix
Four young men follow a rural regimen of chores, more chores and group therapy as a means of combatting their opioid addictions in the new documentary “Recovery Boys.” Any time, Netflix
Let me out! A young woman is trapped in a “smart” house controlled by an artificial-intelligence program in the new sci-fi thriller “Tau.” With Gary Oldman and “Deadpool’s” Ed Skrein. Any time, Netflix
No comment: Hugh Grant stars as a British politician caught up in “A Very English Scandal” in this fact-based six-part drama. Any time, Amazon
Nothing up their sleeves, and presto! It’s a new season of “Masters of Illusion.” Dean Cain hosts. 8 p.m. KTLA
Jake Gyllenhaal plays a man who lost his legs in the 2013 Boston Marathon Bombing in director David Gordon Green’s fact-based 2017 drama “Stronger.” Tatiana Maslany (“Orphan Black”) also stars. 8 p.m. Epix
Immigrant songs: “Great Performances” presents Peter Boyer’s multimedia-enhanced work “Ellis Island: The Dream of America” featuring Orange County’s own Pacific Symphony. 10 p.m. KOCE
SATURDAY
The American dream is more like a nightmare for one 1950s couple (Matt Damon, Julianne Moore) in director George Clooney’s satirical 2017 dark comedy “Suburbicon.” 8 p.m. Epix
You can’t keep a bad clown down in the super-creepy 2017 adaptation of the Stephen King terror tale “It.” With Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise. 8 p.m. HBO
A novelist’s daughter is kidnapped in a plot ripped from the pages of one of her own books in the new made-for-cable thriller “Killer Ending.” With Chelsea Hobbs and Kayla Wallace. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Defense attorney Denzel Washington racks up the billable hours in the 2017 legal drama “Roman J. Israel, Esq.” Colin Farrell also stars. 8 p.m. Starz
The question’s been popped and the answer is “Yes, I Do” in this new made-for-cable romantic fable. With Jen Lilley and Marcus Rosner. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel
Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download TV listings for the week of June 24 - 30, 2018, in PDF format