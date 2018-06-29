TV This Week, July 1-7, 2018: 'A Capitol Fourth' on KOCE and more

SUNDAY
“CNN Films” presents “American Jail,” Oscar-winning filmmaker Roger Ross Williams’ exposé about our country’s ever-expanding prison system. 5 and 8 p.m. CNN
Lakers great Magic Johnson talks about some of his most prized possessions with host Harvey Levin on the Season 2 premiere of “Objectified.” 5 and 8 p.m. Fox News Channel
An anonymous sperm donor decides he wants to be a father after all in the new thriller “Killer Single Dad.” With Kaitlyn Black and Cameron Jebo. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Ghost (Omari Hardwick) is out for revenge as the gritty urban drama “Power” begins its fifth season. 8 p.m. Starz
Kandi Burruss from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” branches out in the new half-hour talk show “Kandi Koated Nights.” 9 p.m. Bravo
The fantasy drama “Good Witch” wraps another season. Catherine Bell stars. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel
Don’t forget the Motor City: The new special “Detroit: Comeback City” looks at urban-renewal efforts in the once-mighty automotive-industry capital of America. Oscar winner and Detroit native JK Simmons narrates. 9 p.m. History Channel
Karl and Elise (Stephen Dillane, Clémence Poésy) are back on the case in the six-part bilingual crime drama “The Tunnel: Vengeance.” 10:30 p.m. KOCE
MONDAY
Sharon! A new edition of the docu-series “Cultureshock” recalls “The Osbournes,” the hit reality series that starred hard-rock icon Ozzy and family. 9 p.m. A&E
An African American woman shares her story of being sexually assaulted by a group of white men in 1944 Alabama in Nancy Buirski ’s heart-wrenching 2017 documentary “The Rape of Recy Taylor.” 9 p.m. Starz
Host Casey Webb eats his way through Orange County on a new installment of “Man v. Food.” 9 p.m. Travel Channel
See how they do fireworks down Mexico way in the documentary “Brimstone & Glory” on a new “POV.” 10 p.m. KOCE
TUESDAY
Tennis, anyone? The new sports doc “Strokes of Genius” revisits the epic battle between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the men’s final of 2008 Wimbledon tournament. 8 p.m. KTLA
The art-history series “Civilizations” concludes with a look at art in the modern era. 8 p.m. KOCE
The treasures of King Tut’s tomb are reexamined the new special “The Golden Pharaoh.” Followed by the documentary “Black Pharaohs: Empire of Gold.” 9 and 10 p.m. National Geographic Channel
Your intrepid host takes the Pony Express Trail all the way to Sacramento in the season premiere of “Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern.” 9 p.m. Travel Channel
WEDNESDAY
Kelly Clarkson, Ricky Martin, Blake Shelton and Keith Urban lend their pipes and their patriotism to this year’s “Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular.” “American Ninja Warrior’s” Akbar Gbajabiamila and Matt Iseman are the hosts, and the West Point Band and Glee Club also perform. 8 and 10 p.m. NBC
Celebrate our nation’s 242nd birthday with this year’s edition of “A Capitol Fourth.” John Stamos hosts the festivities from Washington, D.C., and performers include the Beach Boys, the Temptations, Jimmy Buffet, country music’s Luke Combs, gospel great CeCe Winans, Broadway’s Chita Rivera, violinist Joshua Bell, soprano Renée Fleming, a cappella group Pentaonix and the National Symphony. 8 and 9:30 p.m. KOCE
Meanwhile over at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., country music’s Sara Evans headlines the holiday special “Fourth of July at the White House.” 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel
See how they do fireworks down San Diego way at this year’s edition of “Big Bay Boom.” 9 p.m. KTLA
THURSDAY
The opening day of Turner Classic Movies’ monthlong salute to Steve McQueen includes the super-cool star opposite Yul Brynner, Charles Bronson, Robert Vaughn, Brad Dexter, James Coburn and Horst Buchholz, et al., in director John Sturges’ thrilling 1960 western “The Magnificent Seven.” 6:45 p.m. Turner Classic Movies
Jason Sudeikis, Sharon Osbourne and Brad Paisley wield the mallets as judges on a new episode of the wacky talent competition “The Gong Show.” 8 p.m. ABC
“Community’s” Joel McHale, “UnReal’s” Constance Zimmer and “Orange Is the New Black’s” Laverne Cox are among the celebs helping to fill in the blanks on a new “Match Game.” Alec Baldwin hosts. 9 p.m. ABC
FRIDAY
The irrepressible Anne Shirley is back in a second season of “Anne with an E.” Amybeth McNulty stars in this latest adaptation of Canadian author Lucy Maud Montgomery’s beloved children’s novel “Anne of Green Gables.” Any time, Netflix
Eat, drink and be merry with new episodes of “Everybody Loves Raymond” creator Phil Rosenthal’s foodie travelogue “Somebody Feed Phil” and comic and sitcom star Jerry Seinfeld’s mobile chat show “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.” Any time, Netflix
Time’s up for our time-traveling hero (Aaron Stanford) on the two-part series finale of the sci-fi drama “12 Monkeys.” Amanda Schull also star. 9 and 10 p.m. Syfy
The Brass sisters visit Cape Cod, then Thailand, on back-to-back new episodes of “Food Flirts.” 10:30 p.m. KOCE
SATURDAY
Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, et al., are “Marvel’s The Avengers” — sorry, that’s DC’s “Justice League” in director Zak Snyder’s 2017 superhero-franchise entry. Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill and Gal Godot star. 8 and 11 p.m. HBO
A college coed home for spring break gets an unwelcome surprise in the new thriller “Room for Murder.” With Adam Huber and Jenna Kanell. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Filmed over the course of a single 24-hour period, the 2017 nature documentary “Earth: One Amazing Day” brings you pretty pictures from all over this planet we’re lucky to call home. Robert Redford narrates 9 p.m. BBC America
Portrait of the justice as a young man: “Black Panther” star and bio-pic specialist Chadwick Boseman portrays Thurgood Marshall in his pre-Supreme Court days in director Reginald Hudlin’s fact-based 2017 drama “Marshall.” Josh Gad, Kate Hudson, Dan Stevens, Sterling K. Brown and James Cromwell also star. 9 p.m. Showtime
The new stand-up special “Bill Maher: Live From Oklahoma” finds the veteran comic and talk-show host bringing his trademark smirk and snark to Tulsa’s Brady Theater. 10 p.m. HBO
