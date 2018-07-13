TV This Week, July 15-21, 2018: 'Doctor Who: The Lost Episode!' and more

SUNDAY
The Joel McHale-hosted “The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale” is back with a fresh batch of episodes. Any time, Netflix
They’ll be making quite a racket in the men’s final of the “2018 Wimbledon Championships.” 6 a.m. ESPN
France plays England or Croatia for all the marbles in the final match of the “2018 FIFA World Cup.” From Russia. 8 a.m. Fox
“Orange Is the New Black’s” Uzo Aduba goes “Running Wild With Bear Grylls” through the Pyrenees in the outdoor-adventure series’ season finale. 7 p.m. NBC
Sex. Now that we have your attention, sexual humor is also the subject on the season premiere of “The History of Comedy.” 7 and 10 p.m. CNN
Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water, the new special “Shark Week’s 50 Best Bites” looks back at three decades of highlights from the annual event that returns next Sunday. 8 p.m. Discovery Channel
“The Nanny Is Watching,” and we don’t mean Fran Drescher in this new thriller. With Talya Carroll and Adam Huber. 8 p.m. Lifetime; also 10 p.m. Sat.
MONDAY
Tweens go running wild at summer camp in “Bug Juice: My Adventures at Camp,” an updated version of the hit reality series. 7:30 p.m. Disney Channel
Friends, family members and fellow comics remember a comedy legend in the intimated new documentary “Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind.” 8 p.m. HBO
“Freaks and Geeks,” the 1999-2000 cult-classic TV series that helped launch the careers of James Franco, Martin Starr, Linda Cardellini, Seth Rogen, Busy Philipps and Jason Segel, is revisited on a new edition of “Cultureshock.” 9 p.m. A&E
Filmmaker Mohammed Naqvi casts a jaundiced eye on the state of presidential politics in Pakistan in his 2017 documentary “Insha’Allah Democracy.” 9 p.m. Starz
One angry woman: “Lindy Lou, Juror Number 2” expresses doubt about the verdict that she helped render in a death penalty case in Mississippi in this new documentary on “POV.” 10 p.m. KOCE
We do declare, the reality-TV spinoff “Southern Charm Savannah” is back for another season. 10 p.m. Bravo
TUESDAY
Play ball! Baseball’s best take the field at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., for the “2018 MLB All-Star Game.” 5 p.m. Fox
The once-controversial Vietnam Veterans Memorial and those still-controversial Confederate monuments are considered in the new special “10 Monuments That Changed America.” Geoffrey Baer hosts. 8 p.m. KOCE
Chef Marcus Samuelsson samples Vietnamese cuisine down in New Orleans on a new “No Passport Required.” 9 p.m. KOCE
Mysteries abound in the new specials “Secrets of Area 51” and “Nasca Lines: Ancient Secrets.” We’re not saying it was aliens, but… 9 and 10 p.m. National Geographic Channel
More couples trade partners — perhaps temporarily, perhaps not — in new episodes of the unscripted series “Seven Year Switch.” 10 p.m. Lifetime
WEDNESDAY
There’s no crying in eSports! Not for the all-female team preparing to compete in a major video-game tournament in the new sports doc “Girl Got Game.” 8 p.m. KTLA
The female gymnasts who came forward with sexual-abuse allegations against the U.S. team’s former doctor will share the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at “The 2018 ESPYS.” Auto racing’s Danica Patrick is the host. 8 p.m. ABC
See how people and animals coexist — or not — in extreme environments in a new episode of “Earth’s Natural Wonders.” 8 p.m. KOCE
Yeti or not, a new installment of “Kingdoms of the Sky” treks high into the Himalayas to survey that massive mountain range that separates the Indian subcontinent from the rest of Asia. 9 p.m. KOCE
The legal drama “Suits” returns for an eighth season sans original cast members Patrick J. Adams and newly minted royal Meghan Markle. Gabriel Macht still stars. 9 p.m. USA
The medical drama “Code Black” ends its three-season run. With Marcia Gay Harden, Rob Lowe and Luis Guzmán. 10 p.m. CBS
THURSDAY
Have TARDIS, will time travel: The new special “Doctor Who: The Lost Episode” uses remastered footage and new animation to reconstruct an unfinished 1970s-era tale from the venerable British science fiction drama penned by “Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” author Douglas Adams and starring Tom Baker as the Fourth Doctor. 8 p.m. BBC America
“The Boy Downstairs” in her new apartment building turns out to be a former beau — awkward! — in this 2017 indie romcom starring Zosia Mamet from HBO’s “Girls.” 8 p.m. HBO
A gay men’s swim team that made quite a splash in 1980s L.A. is recalled in the new documentary “Light in the Water.” 8 p.m. Logo
“Glee’s” Kristin Chenoweth plays a ditzy eccentric — so Kristin Chenoweth — accused of murder in Season 2 of the mockumentary-style legal comedy “Trial & Error.” 9 and 9:30 p.m. NBC
“Mountain Men” brave the elements once again for a seventh season of this unscripted series. 9 p.m. History Channel
Candidates vie for a six-figure gig working for rapper Tip “T.I.” Harris in the “Apprentice”-like reality competition “The Grand Hustle.” 10 p.m. BET
Abby, we hardly knew ye: After five seasons, the comedy-drama “Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce” ends its run. Lisa Edelstein stars. 10 p.m. Bravo
Crack is still wack as “Snowfall,” the crime drama about the origins of the crack-cocaine epidemic in 1980s L.A., returns for Season 2. With Damson Idris and Carter Hudson. 10 p.m. FX
FRIDAY
The new documentary “Ballet Now” gets up close and personal with prima ballerina Tiler Peck as she pulls together a contemporary-dance showcase at the Music Center in downtown L.A. Any time, Hulu
“Divergent’s” Ansel Elgort is heck on wheels in direct Edgar Wright’s fast-paced 2017 crime caper “Baby Driver.” Kevin Spacey, Jamie Foxx, Lily James, and Jons Bernthal and Hamm also star. 7:05 p.m. Showtime
Chris Paul of the NBA’s Houston Rockets will be hooping it up as host of the annual awards show “Kids’ Choice Sports 2018.” 8 and 10 p.m. Nickelodeon
The western-horror mash-up “Wynonna Earp” and the sci-fi/action series “Killjoys” return for their third and fourth seasons, respectively. 9 and 10 p.m. Syfy
The supernatural drama “Outcast” scares up a second season. “Gone Girl’s” Patrick Fugit stars. 10 p.m. Cinemax
“Star Trek’s” Zachary Quinto goes “In Search Of” answers to unexplained phenomena in a reboot of this series once hosted by “Star Trek’s” Leonard Nimoy. 10 p.m. History Channel
SATURDAY
Two best buds go in search of yumminess in the new foodie travelogue “Comfort Food Tour.” 8 p.m. Food Network
“The Snowman” is not a jolly, happy soul but rather a deranged serial killer in this who-cares-whodunit 2017 mystery that bombed with audiences and critics alike. With Michael Fassbender, Rebecca Ferguson, Charlotte Gainsbourg, J.K. Simmons, Chloë Sevigny and Val Kilmer. 8 p.m. HBO
Does the music have to be this loud? Why are the drinks so expensive? Who killed her sister? These and other “Nightclub Secrets” will be revealed in this new thriller. With Kate Mansi and Gigi Rice. 8 p.m. Lifetime
