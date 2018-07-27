TV This Week, July 29-Aug. 4; 'Three Billboards,' 'Call Me by Your Name' and more

SUNDAY
A new installment of “The 2000s” charts the ascendence of tech-industry giants Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google. 6 and 9 p.m. CNN
D’oh! “The History of Comedy” turns its attention to animation in the new episode “Drawn to Be Funny.” 7 and 10 p.m. CNN
Teenage romance takes a dark turn in the new thriller “Cheerleader Nightmare.” With Taylor Murphy and Melissa Ponzio. 8 p.m. Lifetime
The imported detective drama “Endeavour” concludes its fifth season on “Masterpiece.” Shaun Evans stars. 9 p.m. KOCE
Franchises collide in the bonus “Shark Week” special “Naked and Afraid of Sharks.” 9 p.m. Discovery Channel
The star of “Hudson Hawk” and “Look Who’s Talking Too” gets what’s coming to him at “The Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis.” With Martha Stewart, Dennis Rodman, Edward Norton, Nikki Glaser, Jeff Ross and master of ceremonies Joseph Gordon-Levitt. 10 p.m. Comedy Central, MTV and VH1
MONDAY
The boys spill the beans about Becca in an all-new “The Men Tell All” episode of “The Bachelorette.” 8 p.m. ABC
The 2018 documentary “Love & Bananas: An Elephant Story” seeks to raise awareness about the plight of pachyderms in captivity in Southeast Asia. 9 p.m. Starz
The protests that sprung up in response to the fatal shooting of unarmed African America teen Michael Brown by local police officer Darren Wilson in Ferguson, Mo., in 2014 are recalled in the documentary “Whose Streets?” on a new “POV.” 10 p.m. KOCE
Are today’s millennials up to the task of taking over their families’ businesses? Estate planner Chris Parvin is on a mission to find out in the new unscripted series “Blood Money.” 10 p.m. History Channel
The new six-part docu-series “Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story” re-examines the case of the unarmed African American teen shot and killed by neighborhood-watch volunteer George Zimmerman in a gated community in Florida in 2012. 10 p.m. Paramount Network
TUESDAY
Michaela Watkins is still keeping it “Casual” as this comedy-drama kicks off a fourth and final season. Anytime, Hulu
Chef Marcus Samuelsson introduces viewers to the Indo Guyanese community in the New York City borough of Queens on a new episode of his foodie travelogue “No Passport Required.” 9 p.m. KOCE
Leslie and Ron, together again: Former “Parks and Recreation” costars Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman reconvene to cohost the new crafting competition “Making It.” 10 p.m. NBC
“Frontline” reports on one of the most controversial aspects of the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy in the new episode “Separated: Children at the Border.” 10 p.m. KOCE
Former Green Beret and MMA fighter Tim Kennedy takes on some of the most dangerous jobs in America in the new unscripted series “Hard to Kill.” 10 p.m. Discovery Channel
WEDNESDAY
Get up close and personal with the crazy critters and hardy humans inhabiting Australia’s “Outback” in this new three-part nature series. 8 p.m. KOCE
BFFs Benji and Esther are back for a second season of the L.A.-set sitcom “Alone Together.” 8 and 8:30 p.m. Freeform
Last bite: After five seasons, “The Vampire Diaries” spinoff “The Originals” offers up its series finale. With Joseph Morgan. 9 p.m. KTLA
The Yucatan Peninsula and its flora and fauna and Mayan ruins are just some of the many “Wonders of Mexico” on display in the debut of this three-part series. 9 p.m. KOCE
50 Cent, Ice-T and other rappers delight in telling the story of hip-hop in the new documentary “The Payback.” 10 p.m. BET
A shocking case of matricide and patricide brings Det. Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) back to his hometown on a second season of the mystery drama “The Sinner.” With new cast member, “Fargo’s” Carrie Coon. 10 p.m. USA
THURSDAY
Are you ready for some “Preseason Football”? The Chicago Bears battle the Baltimore Ravens in the annual Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. 5 p.m. NBC
The latest winner is crowned on the second-season finale of the talent competition “The Four: Battle for Stardom.” With Sean “Diddy” Combs, DJ Khaled, Meghan Trainor and host Fergie. 8 p.m. Fox
The teenage-mutant action drama “Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger” ends its freshman season. Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph 8 p.m. Freeform
The reality series “Shahs of Sunset” sets forth for a seventh season. 9 p.m. Bravo
“Someone You Thought You Knew” just might be a murderer, as detailed in this new true-crime series. 10 p.m. Investigation Discovery
The new unscripted series “Bachelorette Weekend” follows a Nashville-based business that specializes in memorable getaways for brides-to-be and their besties. 11 p.m. CMT
FRIDAY
Kelsey Grammer and Kristen Bell play a contentious daddy-daughter duo who inadvertently wind up on the same Caribbean cruise in the 2018 comedy-drama “Like Father.” With Seth Rogen. Anytime, Netflix
Alex, we hardly knew ye: “Quantico,” the espionage drama starring Priyanka Chopra, ends its three-season run. 8 p.m. ABC
Artist and filmmaker Terence Nance wants to feed your head with a mash-up of thought-provoking vignettes and mind-bending visuals in his new late-night series “Random Acts of Flyness.” midnight HBO
SATURDAY
Randy Moss, Terrell Owens and other gridiron greats collect their due at the “2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony.” From Canton, Ohio. 4 p.m. ESPN
Julia Roberts stars as the mother of a brave young boy with a facial deformity in the poignant 2017 drama “Wonder.” With Jacob Tremblay, Mandy Patinkin and Owen Wilson. 8 p.m. Epix
A grieving woman (Oscar winner Frances McDormand) seeks justice for her slain daughter in writer-director Martin McDonagh’s darkly-comic 2017 fable “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.” With Woody Harrelson, Peter Dinklage and Oscar winner Sam Rockwell. 8 p.m. HBO
“Passions’ ” Lindsay Hartley plays a successful woman as well as her sinister sibling in the new made-for-cable thriller “Killer Twin.” With Jason Cermak. 8 p.m. Lifetime
A gregarious grad student and a shy, sensitive teen share a summer to remember in 1980s Italy in the 2017 romantic drama “Call Me by Your Name.” With Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet. 8 p.m. Starz
“Good Witch’s” Catherine Bell and “All My Children’s” Cameron Mathison share “A Summer to Remember” in Fiji in this romantic new TV movie. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel
