TV This Week, Aug. 12-18: 'Disenchantment,' 'Darkest Hour' and more

SUNDAY
Yes, he did: A new installment of “The 2000s” recalls Barack Obama’s victory in the 2008 presidential election. 6 and 9 p.m. CNN
Who’s on first? “The History of Comedy” salutes Abbott & Costello, Laurel & Hardy, the Marx Brothers and other classic comedic partnerships in the new episode “In It Together.” 7 and 10 p.m. CNN
The Marvel flicks “Black Panther” and “Avengers: Infinity War” are among the nominees at “Teen Choice 2018.” Nick Cannon hosts, and performers include Khalid, Lauv and Meghan Trainor. 8 p.m. Fox
She’s got her suspicions about what became of her predecessor in the new thriller “A Babysitter’s Nightmare.” With Brittany Underwood. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Syfy ramps up to an all-new “Sharknado” flick with a week’s worth of humans versus sharks action, starting with the 2018 sort-of sequel “Deep Blue Sea 2.” With Michael Beach and Danielle Savre. 8 p.m. Syfy
The zombie drama “Fear the Walking Dead” shuffles back in with a batch of fresh episodes. 9 p.m. AMC
Got Shorty? “Get Shorty,” the crime-comedy based on the 1995 movie, is back for a second season. With Chris O'Dowd and Ray Romano. 9 and 10 p.m. Epix
Chefs Anne Burrell and Robert Irvine see just what can be done about the “Worst Cooks in America” as the culinary competition kicks off a new go-round. 9 p.m. Food Network
Will Pope Francis be “The Last Pope?” This new special investigates an ancient prophecy that seems to suggest that’s the case. 9 p.m. History Channel
The Dwayne Johnson sports comedy “Ballers” and the L.A.-set Issa Rae comedy “Insecure” return for their fourth and third seasons, respectively. 10 and 10:30 p.m. HBO
MONDAY
A Dutch journalist gets up close and personal with everyday Iranians in the two-part documentary “Our Man in Tehran” on a new “Frontline.” 9 p.m. KOCE; concludes Tue.
It’s “Kill Bill’s” Michael Madsen versus a prehistoric “Megalodon” in this new creature feature. “Superstore’s” Dominic Pace also stars. 9 p.m. Syfy
TUESDAY
Chef Marcus Samuelsson celebrates his Ethiopian heritage in a visit to Washington, D.C., on the finale of his six-part series “No Passport Required.” 8 p.m. KOCE
The potential fate of the island the native Polynesians called Rapa Nui is considered in the new special “Easter Island Unsolved.” 9 p.m. National Geographic Channel
You’d better watch out, “Santa Jaws” is coming to town in this new holiday-themed terror tale. With Reid Miller and Courtney Lauren Cummings. 9 p.m. Syfy
You’ll need napkins — lots and lots of napkins — for the new foodie travelogue “Expedition BBQ.” 10 p.m. Travel Channel
WEDNESDAY
Say g’bye to the “Outback” as this three-part nature series set in Australia’s interior concludes. 8 p.m. KOCE
“Born This Way,” the unscripted series about young people with Down syndrome, is back for a fourth season. 8 and 9 p.m. A&E
The harsh beauty of the Chihuahuan and Sonoran deserts is surveyed on the finale of “Wonders of Mexico.” 9 p.m. KOCE
Those lovely Lone Star State ladies are back in a third season of “The Real Housewives of Dallas.” 9 p.m. Bravo
Families of teens with Tourette Syndrome share their stories in the new docu-series “Raising Tourette’s.” 10 p.m. A&E
THURSDAY
Titanium Rex (Bryan Cranston) and his team of animated superheroes say “aloha” to Hawaii in a “SuperMansion: Summer Vacation Special.” With “SNL’s” Jay Pharoah as President Barack Obama. Any time, Crackle
The fixer-uppers are far off the beaten path in the new home-renovation series “Rustic Rehab.” With David and Chenoa Rivera. 8 p.m. HGTV
Dick Wolf’s emergency-responders docu-series “Nightwatch” begets a spin-off, “Nightwatch Nation.” 10 p.m. A&E
A cool half-mil is on the line as the remaining contestants say goodbye to Mongolia on the season finale of the outdoor-survival series “Alone.” 10 p.m. History Channel
FRIDAY
“The Simpsons’ ” Matt Groening goes medieval with the new animated fantasy-comedy series “Disenchantment.” Featuring the voices of “Broad City’s” Abbi Jacobson, Eric Andre, Nat Faxon and “Futurama’s” John DiMaggio, Billy West and Maurice LaMarche. Any time, Netflix
No habla español: A courier (“Selma’s” David Oyelowo) runs afoul of a Mexican drug cartel in the new action comedy “Gringo.” With Charlize Theron, Joel Edgerton and Amanda Seyfried. Any time, Amazon
A 20-something filmmaker reconnects with two skateboarding buddies from his younger days to see how their lives are progressing in the poignant 2018 documentary “Minding the Gap.” Any time, Hulu
Jennifer Aniston, Will Ferrell and other celebs lend moral support to today’s young activists in the fourth-annual “WE Day” special. John Stamos hosts. 8 p.m. ABC
The proof of the pudding is in the eating on the fifth-season finale of “The Great British Baking Show.” With judges Paul Hollywood and Mary Berry. 9 p.m. KOCE
Russian soprano Anna Netrebko serves as guest soloist for the “Vienna Philharmonic Summer Night Concert 2018” on a new “Great Performances.” 10 p.m. KOCE
SATURDAY
A nearly unrecognizable Gary Oldman won an Oscar for his portrayal of WWII-era British prime minister Winston Churchill in “Atonement” director Joe Wright’s gripping 2017 historical drama “Darkest Hour.” With Kristin Scott Thomas and “Downton Abbey’s” Lily James. 8 p.m. HBO
A nature photographer and a romance novelist get frisky in Fiji in the new TV movie “Pearl in Paradise.” With Jill Wagner and Kristoffer Polaha. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel
“Freebird!” The new documentary “Lynyrd Skynyrd: If I Leave Here Tomorrow” remembers the ill-fated 1970s Southern rock band behind such classic hits as “Sweet Home Alabama.” 9 and 11:05 p.m. Showtime
What’s worse that a 5-headed shark attack? Why, a “6-Headed Shark Attack,” obviously, in this new thriller. 9 p.m. Syfy
