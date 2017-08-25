TV This Week, Aug. 27-Sept. 2: 'The Edge of Seventeen' and more

SUNDAY

In the new special “Diana: Chasing a Fairytale,” the 1997 death of the former Princess of Wales is revisited. 6 and 9 p.m. CNN

An author mentors an unbalanced fan in the woman-in-jeopardy thriller “Unwritten Obsession.” With Haley Webb and Chelsea Lopez. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Katy Perry is mistress of ceremonies and Pink will collect career kudos at the “2017 MTV Video Music Awards.” Performers include Miley Cyrus, Lorde, the Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar. 8 p.m. MTV; also CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, Spike, TV Land and VH1

The fantasy drama “Game of Thrones” ends it seventh and penultimate season with an expanded episode. 9 p.m.HBO

The new special “Drew Peterson: An American Murder Mystery” reexamines the story of the former Illinois police officer suspected in the 2007 murder of his young bride. 9 p.m. Investigation Discovery

On a special “Tim and Eric Awesome Show,” Messrs. Heidecker and Wareheim mark a decade’s worth of sketch humor. Midnight, Adult Swim

MONDAY

Melissa Rivers and company dish on styles seen at the VMAs on a new “Fashion Police.” With Giuliana Rancic, Brad Goreski, Margaret Cho and NeNe Leakes. 8 p.m. E!

The adventure series “Hooten & the Lady” ends its first season. With Michael Landes and Ophelia Lovibond. 9 p.m. KTLA

“POV” presents “Raising Bertie,” a new documentary about the challenges faced by three young black men in an impoverished town in rural North Carolina. 10 p.m. KOCE

TUESDAY

The L.A.-set crime drama “Animal Kingdom” ends its second season. With Ellen Barkin, Scott Speedman and Shawn Hatosy. 9 p.m. TNT

Viola Davis, Meagan Good and Tia Mowry are among the stars speaking candidly about how to make romantic relationships work in the new reality series “Black Love.” 10 p.m. OWN; also Sat., 9 p.m.

Too many cooks: The culinary challenge “Chopped After Hours” serves up a third season. 11 p.m. Food Network

WEDNESDAY

“Vixen: The Movie” is a feature-length superhero tale composed of episodes of the animated online series set in the DC Universe. 8 p.m. KTLA

Talk about billable hours! The legal drama “Suits” hits the 100-episode mark. Gabriel Macht and Patrick J. Adams star. 8:59 p.m. USA

“Misfit Garage” opens up for a fifth season. Then, the crew from “Fast N’ Loud” helps struggling grease monkeys get it in gear in the new series “Garage Rehab.” 9 and 10 p.m. Discovery Channel

They want it that way: Pop music’s Backstreet Boys and country stars Florida Georgia Line will share the stage on an all-new installment of the concert series “Crossroads.” 10 p.m. CMT

THURSDAY

The new documentary “Rancher, Farmer, Fisherman” salutes hardworking folks in the American heartland who strive to preserve and protect the nation’s natural resources. Tom Brokaw narrates. 9 p.m. Discovery Channel

The San Antonio-set medical drama “The Night Shift” concludes its fourth season. 10 p.m. NBC

Millionaires are under investigation in the new true-crime series “Guilty Rich.” 10 p.m. Investigation Discovery

It’s Teresa (Alice Braga) versus Camila (Adriana Barraza) for the title “Queen of the South” on the second-season finale of this telenovela-inspired drama. 10 p.m. USA

FRIDAY

The fact-based series “Narcos” moves beyond the Pablo Escobar era as it returns for a third season. With Pedro Pascal. Any time, Netflix

The new documentary “Resurface” looks at surfing as therapy for military veterans dealing with PTSD and other war-related injuries. Any time, Netflix

Princes William and Harry and former British prime minister Tony Blair are among those recalling the death of Princess Diana in the new special “Diana, 7 Days.” 8 p.m. NBC

The space-set action drama “Killjoys” ends its latest season. 8 p.m. Syfy

“Slacker.” “Boyhood.” “Dazed and Confused.” “Before Sunrise.” These are just a few of the films made by Richard Linklater, who’s profiled on a new edition of “American Masters.” 9 p.m. KOCE

SATURDAY

“A Monster Calls” and he sounds rather a lot like Liam Neeson in this fantasy tale about a 12-year-old boy who is befriended by the titular creature, a ginormous tree. With Sigourney Weaver and “Rogue One’s” Felicity Jones. 8 p.m. HBO

“True Grit’s” Hailee Steinfeld is all alone on “The Edge of Seventeen” in this 2016 coming-of-age dramedy from writer-director Kelly Fremon Craig. Woody Harrelson and Kyra Sedgwick also star. 9 p.m. Showtime

