TV This Week, Sept. 2-8: 'RBG,' 'Mayans M.C.' and more

SUNDAY

The lovely and talented Jaclyn Smith of “Charlie’s Angels” fame is Harvey Levin’s guest on the season finale of “Objectified.” 5 and 8 p.m. Fox News Channel

Are there doctors in the house? There will be when the reality series “Married to Medicine” returns for a sixth season. 8 p.m. Bravo

She may be done with her photographer ex-boyfriend, but he’s not done with her in the new thriller “He’s Watching.” With Linsey Godfrey and Tilky Jones. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Tom Cruise takes on “The Mummy” in this 2017 reboot of the should’ve-stayed-buried action-horror franchise. With Russell Crowe and Sofia Boutella. 8:05 p.m. HBO

MONDAY

Finn and Jake, we hardly knew ye: After 10 seasons, the beloved animated series “Adventure Time” offers its final episode. 6 p.m. Cartoon Network

Nice robes: The 2018 documentary “RBG” gets up close and personal with Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg . 6 and 9 p.m. CNN

A mentally unstable accountant and some suspicious deaths add up to trouble for a blind teen and her mother in the new thriller “His Perfect Obsession.” With Arianne Zucker and Ali Skovbye. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Pop music’s Meghan Trainor and country star Brett Eldredge share the stage on a new “CMT Crossroads.” 10 p.m. CMT

Give comedian Tom Papa this day his daily bread — and cakes, pies, doughnuts, etc. — in his new foodie travelogue “Baked.” 10 and 10:30 p.m. Food Network

Khloé Kardashian knows a thing or three “Twisted Sisters,” which could serve her well as executive producer of this new six-part true-crime series. 10 p.m. Investigation Discovery

TUESDAY

Turner Classic Movies launches the monthlong series “The Black Experience on Film” with director Oscar Micheaux’s silent 1920 drama “Within Our Gates.” 5 p.m. TCM

Up-and-coming fashion models do their little turn on the catwalk in the new reality series “Model Squad.” 8 p.m. E!; also Wed., Thu.

His prerogative: The two-night bio-drama “The Bobby Brown Story” covers the former New Edition singer’s solo career, his battles with addiction and his troubled marriage to the late Whitney Houston. 9 p.m. BET; also Wed.

Hosts Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman reveal the winner on the freshman-season finale of the crafting competition “Making It.” 10 p.m. NBC

“Sons of Anarchy” creator Kurt Sutter’s biker-gang sagas roll on with the new “SOA” spin-off “Mayans M.C.” JD Pardo, Emilio Rivera and Edward James Olmos star. 10 and 11:30 p.m. FX

They feel the urge, the urge for “The Purge” in this new 10-part series based on the action-horror movie franchise in which everyday Americans indulge their darkest impulses for one 12-hour period every year. With Hannah Anderson, William Baldwin and Fiona Dourif. 10 p.m. USA; also Syfy

WEDNESDAY

John Mulaney, Jon Stewart and Dave Chappelle are among the comics cracking wise about their misadventures in the educational system in the new standup special “Back to School Just For Laughs.” 9 p.m. KTLA

Cairo is the next stop for the archaeologically-minded science series “Ancient Invisible Cities.” 9 p.m. KOCE

It’s back to the City of Brotherly Love in the Season 13 premiere of the off-color sitcom “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” With Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day , Kaitlin Olson and Danny DeVito 10 p.m. FXX

THURSDAY

Sarah Silverman continues her mission to be a uniter, not a divider, in a second season of her comedy series “I Love You, America.” Any time, Hulu

TCM’s “The Black Experience on Film” series continues with the 1961 film adaptation of playwright Lorraine Hansberry’s classic drama “A Raisin in the Sun.” Sidney Poitier stars. 5 p.m. TCM

A new season of “NFL Football” kicks off with the Atlanta Falcons facing last season’s Super Bowl champs, the Philadelphia Eagles. 5:15 p.m. NBC

The first rule of “Bite Club” is you don’t talk about “Bite Club” in this new culinary competition hosted by Tyler Florence. 9 p.m. Food Network

The tale of a young Cuban woman seeking a better life for herself and her four children is told in the documentary “Voices of the Sea” on a new “POV.” 9:30 p.m. KOCE

The new special “Jordin Sparks: A Baby Story” catches up with the 2007 “American Idol” winner, newlywed and mom-to-be. 10 p.m. Lifetime

FRIDAY

The autism-themed family drama “Atypical” returns with new episodes. Keir Gilchrist, Michael Rapaport and Jennifer Jason Leigh star. Any time, Netflix

The new documentary “City of Joy” visits a sanctuary in the Democratic Republic of Congo for female survivors of sexual abuse in that war-torn African nation. Any time, Netflix

Everybody is kung-fu fighting, and that includes “Marvel’s Iron Fist” as this action drama set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe returns for a second season. With Finn Jones, Jessica Henwick and Carrie-Anne Moss. Any time, Netflix

“The Office’s” John Krasinski voices a robot who’s befriended by a young girl (Charlyne Yi) in the computer-animated sci-fi fable “Next Gen.” With Jason Sudeikis , Michael Peña, David Cross and “Crazy Rich Asians’ ” Constance Wu. Any time, Netflix

Katie Couric, Jennifer Garner and “Crazy Rich Asians’ ” Ken Jeong are just some of the many, many celebs who’ll “Stand Up to Cancer” in this year’s edition of the annual mega-telethon. 8 p.m. CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, E!, Encore, Epix, Freeform, HBO, Showtime, Starz, TNT

Have paintbrushes, will travel: Artists Elizabeth Murray and Andrew Wyeth are profiled in back-to-back new installments of “American Masters.” 9 and 10 p.m. KOCE

“The Punisher’s” Jon Bernthal is not a man you want to mess with in director Jamie M. Dagg’s Alaska-set 2017 neo-noir tale “Sweet Virginia.” With Christopher Abbott and Imogen Poots. 9 p.m. Showtime

SATURDAY

Hugh Jackman portrays circus impresario P.T. Barnum in the kinda-sorta-not-really-historically-accurate 2017 musical “The Greatest Showman.” With Zac Efron , Zendaya, Michelle Williams and “Mission: Impossible’s” Rebecca Ferguson. 8 p.m. HBO

She learns “Her Boyfriend’s Secret,” and it’s not good, in this new made-for-cable thriller. With Kelly Sullivan, Maiara Walsh and Mark Famiglietti. 8 p.m. Lifetime

“Summer of Dreams’ ” Debbie Gibson and Robert Gant are fixin’ to get hitched in the new made-for-cable sequel “Wedding of Dreams.” Pascale Hutton also stars. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel