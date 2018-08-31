TV This Week, Sept. 2-8: 'RBG,' 'Mayans M.C.' and more

SUNDAY
The lovely and talented Jaclyn Smith of “Charlie’s Angels” fame is Harvey Levin’s guest on the season finale of “Objectified.” 5 and 8 p.m. Fox News Channel
Are there doctors in the house? There will be when the reality series “Married to Medicine” returns for a sixth season. 8 p.m. Bravo
She may be done with her photographer ex-boyfriend, but he’s not done with her in the new thriller “He’s Watching.” With Linsey Godfrey and Tilky Jones. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Tom Cruise takes on “The Mummy” in this 2017 reboot of the should’ve-stayed-buried action-horror franchise. With
MONDAY
Finn and Jake, we hardly knew ye: After 10 seasons, the beloved animated series “Adventure Time” offers its final episode. 6 p.m. Cartoon Network
Nice robes: The 2018 documentary “RBG” gets up close and personal with Supreme Court Justice
A mentally unstable accountant and some suspicious deaths add up to trouble for a blind teen and her mother in the new thriller “His Perfect Obsession.” With Arianne Zucker and Ali Skovbye. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Pop music’s Meghan Trainor and country star
Give comedian Tom Papa this day his daily bread — and cakes, pies, doughnuts, etc. — in his new foodie travelogue “Baked.” 10 and 10:30 p.m. Food Network
Khloé Kardashian knows a thing or three “Twisted Sisters,” which could serve her well as executive producer of this new six-part true-crime series. 10 p.m. Investigation Discovery
TUESDAY
Turner Classic Movies launches the monthlong series “The Black Experience on Film” with director Oscar Micheaux’s silent 1920 drama “Within Our Gates.” 5 p.m. TCM
Up-and-coming fashion models do their little turn on the catwalk in the new reality series “Model Squad.” 8 p.m. E!; also Wed., Thu.
His prerogative: The two-night bio-drama “The Bobby Brown Story” covers the former New Edition singer’s solo career, his battles with addiction and his troubled marriage to the late Whitney Houston. 9 p.m. BET; also Wed.
Hosts Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman reveal the winner on the freshman-season finale of the crafting competition “Making It.” 10 p.m. NBC
“Sons of Anarchy” creator Kurt Sutter’s biker-gang sagas roll on with the new “SOA” spin-off “Mayans M.C.” JD Pardo, Emilio Rivera and
They feel the urge, the urge for “The Purge” in this new 10-part series based on the action-horror movie franchise in which everyday Americans indulge their darkest impulses for one 12-hour period every year. With Hannah Anderson, William Baldwin and Fiona Dourif. 10 p.m. USA; also Syfy
WEDNESDAY
John Mulaney, Jon Stewart and Dave Chappelle are among the comics cracking wise about their misadventures in the educational system in the new standup special “Back to School Just For Laughs.” 9 p.m. KTLA
Cairo is the next stop for the archaeologically-minded science series “Ancient Invisible Cities.” 9 p.m. KOCE
It’s back to the City of Brotherly Love in the Season 13 premiere of the off-color sitcom “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” With Rob McElhenney,
THURSDAY
Sarah Silverman continues her mission to be a uniter, not a divider, in a second season of her comedy series “I Love You, America.” Any time,
TCM’s “The Black Experience on Film” series continues with the 1961 film adaptation of playwright Lorraine Hansberry’s classic drama “A Raisin in the Sun.” Sidney Poitier stars. 5 p.m. TCM
A new season of “NFL Football” kicks off with the
The first rule of “Bite Club” is you don’t talk about “Bite Club” in this new culinary competition hosted by Tyler Florence. 9 p.m. Food Network
The tale of a young Cuban woman seeking a better life for herself and her four children is told in the documentary “Voices of the Sea” on a new “POV.” 9:30 p.m. KOCE
The new special “Jordin Sparks: A Baby Story” catches up with the 2007 “American Idol” winner, newlywed and mom-to-be. 10 p.m. Lifetime
FRIDAY
The autism-themed family drama “Atypical” returns with new episodes. Keir Gilchrist, Michael Rapaport and Jennifer Jason Leigh star. Any time, Netflix
The new documentary “City of Joy” visits a sanctuary in the Democratic Republic of Congo for female survivors of sexual abuse in that war-torn African nation. Any time, Netflix
Everybody is kung-fu fighting, and that includes “Marvel’s Iron Fist” as this action drama set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe returns for a second season. With Finn Jones, Jessica Henwick and Carrie-Anne Moss. Any time, Netflix
“The Office’s”
Katie Couric, Jennifer Garner and “Crazy Rich Asians’ ”
Have paintbrushes, will travel: Artists Elizabeth Murray and Andrew Wyeth are profiled in back-to-back new installments of “American Masters.” 9 and 10 p.m. KOCE
“The Punisher’s” Jon Bernthal is not a man you want to mess with in director Jamie M. Dagg’s Alaska-set 2017 neo-noir tale “Sweet Virginia.” With Christopher Abbott and Imogen Poots. 9 p.m. Showtime
SATURDAY
Hugh Jackman portrays circus impresario P.T. Barnum in the kinda-sorta-not-really-historically-accurate 2017 musical “The Greatest Showman.” With
She learns “Her Boyfriend’s Secret,” and it’s not good, in this new made-for-cable thriller. With Kelly Sullivan, Maiara Walsh and Mark Famiglietti. 8 p.m. Lifetime
“Summer of Dreams’ ” Debbie Gibson and Robert Gant are fixin’ to get hitched in the new made-for-cable sequel “Wedding of Dreams.” Pascale Hutton also stars. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel
