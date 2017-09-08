TV This Week, Sept. 10-16: 'Top of the Lake,' 'La La Land' and more

SUNDAY

Keep on trekkin’: “Family Guy’s” Seth MacFarlane captains a spaceship called “The Orville” in this new sci-fi sitcom. Adrianne Palicki and Norm Macdonald also star. 5 and 8 p.m. Fox

The old Highland fling is back on with the return of the fantasy drama “Outlander.” With Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan. 8 p.m. Starz

Lovely ladies are primped and primed for “The 2018 Miss America Competition.” Chris Harrison and Sage Steele host the proceedings in Atlantic City. 9 p.m. ABC

The zombie drama “Fear the Walking Dead” returns with a double episode. 9 p.m. AMC

1970s-era Times Square is a wretched hive of scum and villainy — and James Franco’s there too — in “The Deuce,” a new drama about the early days of the modern adult-entertainment industry. Maggie Gyllenhaal also stars. 9 p.m. HBO

Elisabeth Moss returns as Det. Robin Griffin in the new mystery-drama sequel “Top of the Lake: China Girl,” presented as a three-night miniseries. With Nicole Kidman and “Game of Thrones’” Gwendoline Christie. 9 p.m. Sundance TV; also Mon.-Tue.

MONDAY

She, robot: A teen’s big secret is that she’s really an android in the new family-friendly sitcom “I Am Frankie.” 7:30 p.m. Nickelodeon; also Tue.-Fri.

The finals continue in Las Vegas on “American Ninja Warrior.” 8 p.m. NBC

The supernatural action-drama “Preacher” wraps up its second season. With Dominic Cooper and Ruth Negga. 9 p.m. AMC

“POV” presents “My Love, Don’t Cross That River,” a poignant 2013 documentary about an elderly-but-still-deeply-in-love couple in rural South Korea. 10 p.m. KOCE

“Meet the Putmans” in this new reality series about three generations of one large family sharing what must feel like the world’s smallest house. 10 p.m. TLC

TUESDAY

Everyone knows it’s Mindy! Ms. Kaling’s quirky sitcom “The Mindy Project” kicks off its sixth and final season. Any time, Hulu

“30 for 30” remembers the replacement players who took to the gridiron during the three-week NFL players’ strike in 1987 in the new sports doc “Year of the Scab.” 5 and 11 p.m. ESPN

The new documentary “Martin Luther: The Idea That Changed the World” remembers the 16th-century German theologian who set the Protestant Reformation in motion. 8 p.m. KOCE

The tale of the only U.S. bank prosecuted in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis — a family-run savings-and-loan in New York’s Chinatown — is told in “Abacus: Small Enough to Jail” on a new “Frontline.” 10 p.m. KOCE

WEDNESDAY

If you have to ask, you can’t afford it: The new special “City Rising” charts the impact of gentrification on California communities including Santa Ana, South L.A. and Boyle Heights. 8 p.m. KCET

Boxer turned entrepreneur George Foreman is profiled in the new sports doc “Foreman.” 8 p.m. Epix

NASA’s Cassini space probe tries a tricky maneuver in the episode “Death Dive to Saturn” on a new “Nova.” 9 p.m. KOCE

The always-inappropriate kids of “South Park” are back for a new season. Then, the often-inappropriate Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson return in new episodes of “Broad City.” 10 and 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central

THURSDAY

Hey, man, a batch of some really groovy counter-culture flicks gets cooking when Peter Sellers tunes in, turns on and drops out in the wacky 1968 farce “I Love You, Alice B. Toklas.” 5 p.m. TCM

“Better Things” are in store on the sophomore-season premiere of this sitcom created by and starring “Louie’s” Pamela Adlon as a working actress and single mom. 10 p.m. FX

FRIDAY

African American filmmaker Yance Ford revisits the shocking 1992 murder of his brother, and the even-more shocking miscarriage of justice that followed, in the new documentary “Strong Island.” Any time, Netflix

A young girl endures life under the brutal Khmer Rouge regime in 1970s Cambodia in Angelina Jolie’s new fact-based drama “First They Killed My Father.” Any time, Netflix

Vince Gill, Kelsea Ballerini and Little Big Town are among the country-music stars who’ll bring the twang at the “11th Annual ACM Honors.” From the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. 9 p.m. CBS

Dancers from New York’s acclaimed “Ballet Hispanico” put their best feet forward performing a pair of Latin-themed works in this new special. 9 p.m. KOCE

The new special “Mission Saturn” charts the discoveries of made by NASA’s Cassini spacecraft, while the special “Moon Landings Declassified” reveals surprising secrets about the Apollo program. 9 and 10 p.m. National Geographic Channel

The paranormal series “Kindred Spirits” is back with new episodes. Then, it’s all about purportedly possessed possessions in the new series “Evil Things.” 9 and 10 p.m. TLC

Hot enough for you? The new special “Two Degrees: The Point of No Return” seeks to raise the alarm about global warming. 10 p.m. History Channel

SATURDAY

The folks who toil on the other side of the TV camera get their turn in the spotlight at the “2017 Creative Arts Emmy Awards.” 8 p.m. FXX

Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone and the city of Los Angeles are ready for their close-ups in writer-director Damien Chazelle’s romantic 2016 musical “La La Land.” 8 p.m. HBO

The classic Agatha Christie mystery “And Then There Were None” gets a teen-themed update in the new thriller “Ten: Murder Island.” With China Anne McClain and Cassidy Gifford. 8 p.m. Lifetime

“High School Musical’s” Vanessa Hudgens goes “Running Wild With Bear Grylls” through the Sierras on a new episode of the celebrity outdoor-survival series. 10 p.m. NBC