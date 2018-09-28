TV This Week, Sept. 30-Oct. 6: 'Michael Palin in North Korea,' 'Poldark' and more

SUNDAY
The newsmagazine “60 Minutes” clocks in for a 51st season. 7 p.m. CBS
“The Mayor’s” Brandon Micheal Hall plays an atheist who gets a social-media nudge from the man upstairs in the new sitcom “God Friended Me.” 8 p.m. CBS
“Wonder Woman’s” Gal Gadot lends her voice to the 30th-season premiere of “The Simpsons.” 8 p.m. Fox
The Durrells are still in Corfu in “The Durrells in Corfu” and “Poldark” is still the hunkiest fellow in Cornwall as these two period dramas return for new seasons on “Masterpiece.” 8 and 9 p.m. KOCE
No one’s buying a teen’s tale of escaping the clutches of a kidnapper in the new TV movie “Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey.” With Katie Douglas, Rossif Sutherland and “JAG’s” David James Elliott. 8 p.m. Lifetime
The animated series “Bob’s Burgers” and “Family Guy” return. 8:30 and 9 p.m. Fox
Morgan (Lennie James) needs to step up on the fourth-season finale of “Fear the Walking Dead.” 9 p.m. AMC
The new docu-special “Michael Palin in North Korea” finds the Monty Python member and veteran world traveler on a quest into the heart of the hermit kingdom. 9 p.m. National Geographic Channel
Aspiring teen superheroes assemble as the MCU expands ever further with the new animated adventure “Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors.” With the voices of Milana Vayntrub, Dove Cameron and Tyler Posey. 10 p.m. Disney Channel
MONDAY
“Parenthood’s” Jason Ritter and “Gilmore Girls’ ” Alexis Bledel are a couple in the new online sitcom “Us & Them.” With “Malcolm in the Middle’s” Jane Kaczmarek. Any time, Crackle
“New Girl’s” Max Greenfield moves in next door to Cedric the Entertainer and then there goes “The Neighborhood” in this new sitcom. Tichina Arnold and Beth Behrs (“2 Broke Girls”) also star. 8 p.m. CBS
Elizabeth, second of her name, queen of England, head of the Commonwealth and defender of the faith, is profiled in the new documentary “Queen of the World.” 8 p.m. HBO
The new special “Suze Orman at the Apollo: Women and Money” finds the fiscally minded motivational speaker dishing out financial advice at the venerable Harlem venue. 8 p.m. OWN
“POV” presents “Dark Money,” a new exposé that follows the trail of corporate cash pouring into local elections all over the country in the wake of the Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision. 10 p.m. KOCE
TUESDAY
“A Game of Thrones” and “The Handmaid’s Tale” — the books, not the TV shows — are among the works under consideration in “Villains & Monsters” on a new edition of “The Great American Read.” 8 p.m. KOCE
“Frontline” details President Trump’s war of words against the FBI, special counsel Robert Mueller, the Russia investigation and his attorney general in the new episode “Trump’s Showdown.” 9 p.m. KOCE
The new series “Trans Am” follows two brothers dedicated to preserving the legacy of the American muscle car Burt Reynolds famously drove in his 1977 flick “Smokey and the Bandit.” 10 p.m. Discovery Channel
The new sports doc “Student Athlete” examines how some colleges and universities make big bucks on the uncompensated backs of their schools’ football and basketball players. 10 p.m. HBO
WEDNESDAY
David Boreanaz and his “SEAL Team” are back in action in a second season of this military drama. “Mad Men’s” Jessica Paré also stars. 9 p.m. CBS
Engineers rebuild a historical covered bridge that was destroyed by floods in rural New York in “Operation Bridge Rescue” on a new “Nova.” 9 p.m. KOCE
The procedural drama “Criminal Minds” hits the 300-episode mark with its 14th season premiere. With Joe Mantegna, Paget Brewster and Aisha Tyler. 10 p.m. CBS
Who was “The Woman in the Iron Coffin”? Forensic scientists seek the answer to a 19th century mystery in this new episode of “Secrets of the Dead.” 10 p.m. KOCE
THURSDAY
The ever-expanding “Star Trek” universe expands ever further with “Star Trek: Short Treks,” a four-pack of stand-alone tales clocking in at 10 to 15 minutes each. With Doug Jones and Rainn Wilson. Any time, CBS All Access
The sitcom “Superstore” opens its doors for a fourth season. With America Ferrera and Ben Feldman. 8 p.m. NBC
Eric McCormack and Debra Messing are still “Will & Grace” as this rebooted sitcom returns for Season 10. Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally also star. 9 p.m. NBC
“The Grey’s Anatomy” spinoff “Station 19” answers the call for a second season. With Jaina Lee Ortiz, Grey Damon and Jason George. 9 p.m. ABC
FRIDAY
The new docu-series “Dancing Queen” gets up close and personal with drag performer Alyssa Edwards from “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Any time, Netflix
Go “Into the Dark” — if you dare — with this anthology series that will dole out one new terror tale per month over the next 12 months. Any time, Hulu
Those nasty alternative-history Nazis are back for a third season of the drama “The Man in the High Castle,” based on the writings of Philip K. Dick. With Rufus Sewell. Any time, Amazon
Kathryn Hahn and Paul Giamatti play a 40-something couple desperate to have a baby in Tamara Jenkins’ new indie comedy “Private Life.” Any time, Netflix
The Huangs are back for a fifth season of “Fresh Off the Boat.” With Constance Wu and Randall Park and guest stars including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Jaleel “Urkel” White. 8 p.m. ABC
John Cleese of Monty Python guest stars as Maya’s (Minnie Driver) dad on the season premiere of “Speechless.” 8:30 p.m. ABC
Queen, Neil Diamond, Emmylou Harris, Tina Turner and composer John Williams are feted in a “Grammy Salute to Music Legends” on a new “Great Performances.” 9 p.m. KOCE
The horror dramas “Z Nation” and “Van Helsing” return with new episodes. 9 and 10 p.m. Syfy
SATURDAY
“You Might Be the Killer” says “Buffy’s” Alyson Hannigan to “Dollhouse’s” Fran Kranz in this 2018 sendup of summer-camp slasher flicks. 7 p.m. Syfy
A former hostage negotiator’s daughter is kidnapped by a lunatic in the new thriller “A Mother’s Worst Fear.” With Katrina Begin and Joey Lawrence. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams play a married couple whose weekly “Game Night” takes a dark turn in this twisted 2018 comedy. Kyle Chandler, “Westworld’s” Jeffrey Wright and “Dexter’s” Michael C. Hall also star. 8:15 p.m. HBO
A radio-station manager and a businessman are on the same wavelength in the new TV movie “Falling for You.” With Taylor Cole and Tyler Hynes. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel
Martial-arts superstar Jackie Chan is “The Foreigner” in this 2017 action thriller about a grieving father on a mission of vengeance. Pierce Brosnan also stars. 9 p.m. Showtime
A father-daughter duo tries to exit an escape room, only to discover it’s a “No Escape Room,” in this new terror tale. With Jeni Ross and Mark Ghanimé. 9 p.m. Syfy
The new concert special “Flight of the Conchords: Live in London” finds the music-and-comedy duo from the beloved HBO series performing a sold-out show in the British capital. 10 p.m. HBO
The artsy indie rocker who goes by the moniker St. Vincent opens the 44th season of “Austin City Limits.” 11 p.m. KOCE
