TV This Week, Oct. 15-21: 'Berlin Station,' 'George Michael: Freedom' and more

SUNDAY

“The Durrells in Corfu” are back for a second season of the period drama set on that Greek isle and airing on “Masterpiece.” With Keeley Hawes. 8 p.m. KOCE

A widowed woman’s former mother-in-law objects to her tying the knot with a new man in the new thriller “Psycho In-Law.” With Katie Leclerc and Catherine Dyer. 8 p.m. Lifetime

The zombie drama “Fear the Walking Dead” wraps its season with a two-hour finale. 9 p.m. AMC

Meet the new boss: Ashley Judd joins the cast of “Berlin Station” as the espionage drama returns for a second season with two new episodes. 9 and 10 p.m. Epix

That house is haunted — haunted, I tells ya! — in the new Halloween horror tale “Neverknock.” 9 p.m. Syfy

The spouses of hip-hop stars enjoy living “The Platinum Life” in this new reality series. 10 p.m. E!

“SNL’s” Jay Pharoah plays an up-and-coming black comic on the verge of becoming “White Famous” in this new comedy. 10 and 10:30 p.m. Showtime

There’ll be no time off for “Good Behavior” for former “Downton Abbey” star Michelle Dockery on the return of this Southern-set crime drama. 10 p.m. TNT

Famed primatologist Jane Goodall is Neil deGrasse Tyson’s guest on “StarTalk.” 11 p.m. National Geographic Channel

MONDAY

A bustling maternity hospital in Manila, the Philippines, is the subject of the documentary “Motherland” airing on a new “POV.” 10 p.m. KOCE

You can check out anytime you like: The new three-part true-crime series “Horror at the Cecil Hotel” recalls dark doings at the infamous downtown L.A. landmark. 10 p.m. Investigation Discovery

What dish will you be bringing when Ms. Stewart and Mr. Dogg’s reality series “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party” returns for a second season? 10 p.m. VH1

TUESDAY

“Patton Oswalt: Annihilation” finds the comic riffing on politics as well as more personal matters in front of fans in Chicago in his latest stand-up special. Any time, Netflix

“ER’s” Mario Bello joins the cast of “NCIS” in a new episode of the action drama. 8 p.m. CBS

Old married couple Mary Steenburgen and Ted Danson learn about their respective family histories in a new “Finding Your Roots.” “Fargo’s” William H. Macy is also featured. 8 p.m. KOCE

A not yet-married hip-hop couple prepares to get hitched in the special “Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’Oir: The Mane Event Live.” 10 p.m. BET

WEDNESDAY

It’s Round 2 of teens versus mutants on the second-season premiere of the horror drama “Freakish.” Any time, Hulu

Country music’s Chris Stapleton, Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, Keith Urban and Luke Bryan are your “CMT Artists of the Year 2017” in this annual special. 8 p.m. CMT

“Nova” is bound for Beijing in the new episode “Secrets of the Forbidden City.” 9 p.m. KOCE

Jonathan and Drew Scott are back for a new season of the home-makeover series “Property Brothers.” 9 p.m. HGTV

The battle between Iraqi special forces and ISIS fighters for control of “Mosul” is documented in this new episode of “Frontline.” 10 p.m. KOCE

THURSDAY

“I got a rock”: The Peanuts gang goes trick-or-treating in the classic animated special “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.” 8 p.m. ABC

Investigators see a sinister connection in the murders of several teenage girls in the new six-part true-crime series “The Eleven.” 9 and 10 p.m. A&E

“SNL’s” Bobby Moynihan and “Iron Chef’s” Alex Guarnaschelli try to “Beat Bobby Flay” as the culinary competition returns. 10 p.m. Food Network

FRIDAY

The new documentary “The Day I Met El Chapo: The Kate del Castillo Story” tells the tale of the Mexican actress’s curious encounter with the notorious drug lord. Any time, Netflix

YouTube star Colleen Ballinger is aspiring YouTube star Miranda Sings for a second season of her satirical series “Haters Back Off.” Any time, Netflix

Hasidic Jews who attempted to leave their ultra-Orthodox communities tell what happened next in the new documentary “One of Us.” Any time, Netflix

Hell hath no fury like a farmer’s wife who meets a grisly end back in “1922” in this new terror tale based on a Stephen King novella. Thomas Jane and “Deadwood’s” Molly Parker star. Any time, Netflix

They’ve got mail: Laura Benanti and “Chuck’s” Zachary Levi play business rivals who are also unknowingly pen pals in the classic musical “She Loves Me” airing on a new “Great Performances.” 9 p.m. KOCE

The new special “Beltway Snipers: The Final Report” revisits the shootings that terrorized the nation’s capital and surrounding communities in 2002. 10 p.m. National Geographic Channel

“Superstition” abounds in a small Southern town in this new supernatural drama. With Mario Van Peebles. 10 p.m. Syfy

One of our favorite funny ladies is back as Dame Judi Dench, German chancellor Angela Merkel, et al., in new episodes of “Tracey Ullman’s Show.” 11 p.m. HBO

SATURDAY

Who’s laughing now? The new documentary “Too Funny to Fail” talks with Steve Carell, Stephen Colbert, Louis C.K. and others involved in the making of the ill-fated sketch-comedy series “The Dana Carvey Show.” Any time, Hulu

Keanu Reeves kicks even more butt in the 2017 action sequel “John Wick: Chapter 2.” Laurence Fishburne and Ian McShane also star. 8 p.m. HBO

“The Watcher in the Woods” is watching, in the woods, in this new remake of the 1980 supernatural drama. With Anjelica Huston. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Is there “Life” on Mars? Yes, but now it’s running amok on the International Space Station in this 2017 sci-fi thriller. With Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds. 8 p.m. Starz

A wedding planner (“Teen Wolf’s” Jill Wagner) gets more than she bargained for when she plans “A Harvest Wedding” in this romantic TV movie. With Victor Webster. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel

The truth is out there in the new specials “Dark Secrets of the CIA” and “Roswell UFO Secrets.” 9 and 10 p.m. National Geographic Channel